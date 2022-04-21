Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández extradited to the US; he is accused of drug trafficking – El Financiero

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras.- The extradition to the United States of the Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández began this Thursday with his transfer, handcuffedto the Hernán Acosta Mejía Air Base, from where he will be taken on a plane to New York, to be prosecuted for three charges related to drug trafficking.

the helicopter that moved Hernandez to the Air Base took off around 11:30 local time from a special unit of the National Policewhere the ex-ruler stayed imprisoned since February 15when he was captured in front of his residence, one day after the United States asked Honduras for his provisional arrest for extradition purposes.

In the ‘Operation Liberation’ to extradite Hernándezunder strict security measures, between 800 and 1,000 members of the National Police are participating, Security Minister Ramón Sabillón said today.

“I’m innocent,” he says

The former president of Honduras, 53reaffirmed that “he is innocent” of the charges brought against him by the United States, associated with drug trafficking and the use of weapons, prior to his extradition to that country.

“I am innocent, I have been and am being subjected to a process unfairly”Hernández said in a video released today by his wife, Ana García, in Tegucigalpa, before being extradited to the United States, where he will be tried for three charges associated with drug trafficking and the use of weapons.

“The truth is a liberating force when it is revealed. In my prayer, that of my family and that of thousands of Honduran families that the truth is revealed and prevails in my case,” Hernández said minutes after being transferred to the Hernan Acosta Mejia Air Basein Tegucigalpa, where it will be handed over to the United States Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA).

“You know that I worked tirelessly with the purpose of recovering peace in Honduras, we gave our maximum effort for our nation,” he stressed.

Hernández also lamented that “those who turned Honduras into one of the most violent countries on the face of the earth” now “those villains want to be heroes.”

“Let us unite our voices, let us cry out to God for justice, because without it there is no genuine peace that all human beings need,” added the former president.

“I want to echo some very powerful words, very powerful that they say: injustice anywhere is a threat to justice anywhere,” said Hernández, who today becomes the first former president of the Central American country to be required by the United States. USA and handed over for extradition.

Hernández is accused by the US for “conspiracy to import a controlled substance” to that country, with the “knowledge that said substance would be illegally imported” into US territory, “into waters at a distance of 12 miles from the coast of the United States.”

In addition, he is charged with “manufacturing, distributing, and possessing with intent to distribute a controlled substance aboard an aircraft registered in the United States.”

The second charge it is for “using or carrying firearms, or aiding and abetting the use, possession, and possession” of “machine guns and destructive devices.”

The third charge it is a “conspiracy to use or carry firearms, including machine guns and destructive devices, during and in connection with, or possess firearms, including machine guns and destructive devices, in support of the conspiracy to import narcotics,” according to the accusation of the United States.