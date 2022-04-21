Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández is extradited to the United States | News Univision Drug Trafficking

Only two other leaders of a foreign country have been charged in the United States., Norman Saunders, of the small Turks and Caicos Islands, in 1985, for a drug trafficking conspiracy, and former President Ferdinand Marcos, of the Philippines, in 1988, for massive money laundering. But both were already in the country when they were arrested. Saunders was found guilty and sentenced to eight years in prison. Marcos died before being tried.