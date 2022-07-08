Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe dies after being shot at a campaign rally | Univision World News
Former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe died after being shot at a campaign rally on Friday morning and seriously injured, according to the public broadcaster NHK and the Jiji news agency.
“According to a senior LDP (Liberal Democratic Party) official, former Prime Minister Abe, 67, died in a hospital in Kashihara cityin the Nara region, where he was receiving medical treatment,” NHK said.
At around 11:30 am in Nara, during a campaign rally for this Sunday’s parliamentary elections, Abe was giving a speech when he was shot by a man who was on the spotdeclared the head of the Japanese cabinet, Hirokazu Matsuno, in the early hours.
Badly injured, Abe was transferred by ambulance to a helicopter and then taken to a regional medical center. He was unconscious and had no vital signs.according to various media reports.
“He was in a state of cardiac arrest upon arrival” at the hospital, said Hidetada Fukushima, in charge of the emergency room at Nara Medical University Hospital.
abe received more than 100 units of blood in transfusions over four hours while he was bleeding from a heart injury, the doctor added.
presented two small wounds in the neck, and the bullet traveled to his heartFukushima detailed. Despite blood transfusions, doctors were unable to revive him.
abe He was pronounced dead at 5:03 p.m., said Fukushima. More than 20 doctors treated the former prime minister.
Abe fell to the ground when a second detonation was heard, according to a witness
State television cameras capture the moment Abe is giving his speech standing up, dressed in a navy blue suit, raising his fist, when a shot is heard.
Footage shows Abe slumped in the street, with several security guards running towards him. He holds his chest, his shirt stained with blood.
In the next moment, security guards pounce on a man in a gray shirt, who is lying face down on the sidewalk. On the ground is a double-barreled contraption that appears to be a homemade pistol.
“I was giving a speech and a man came from behind,” a young woman who was at the event told the NHK network.
“The first shot sounded like a toy. He didn’t fall but then there was a loud bang. The second shot was more visible, you could see the bang and the smoke,” he added.
abe he was holding his chest when he collapsed, with his shirt stained with blood. He was able to speak before losing consciousness and being rushed to a hospital.
Abe’s attacker is a former member of the Japanese Army
Police arrested a suspect at the scene on suspicion of attempted murder, NHK said. Law enforcement sources told the agency that a weapon, apparently a shotgun, was seized from him.
Japanese media report that the man has been identified as Tetsuya Yamagami41 years old.
The authorities indicated that Tetsuya, from the city of Nara, is former member of the Maritime Self-Defense Forces (Japanese Army).
According to sources from the Japanese Ministry of Defense, the alleged aggressor worked in the naval branch of the Self-Defense Forces, in charge of defending the archipelago, for three years until 2005.
Until now, the reasons why he attacked Shinzo Abe are unknown.
Abe’s murder shocks the world
At an emotional news conference on Friday after Abe’s death, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida described his predecessor as “a dear friend who loved this country.”
“To lose such a figure is absolutely devastating,” said Kishida.
The premier said Sunday’s upper house elections would go ahead as scheduled, but with increased security measures.
In a statement ahead of Abe’s death, the White House said it was “shocked and saddened to learn of the violent attack.” “We are closely following the reports and keep our thoughts with his family and the people of Japan,” he said.
US Ambassador to Japan Rahm Emanuel said in a statement that he was shocked and saddened by news of the shooting.
Former President Donald Trump said it was “devastating” news that Abe was shot. He stated on his social media app that Abe “was a true friend of mine and, more importantly, of America. It is a tremendous blow to the wonderful people of Japan, who loved and admired him so much. We are all praying for Shinzo and his beautiful family.”
Japan’s longest-serving Prime Minister
Abe resigned as prime minister in 2020, citing health reasons, but remained influential in Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party.
He told reporters at the time that it was “heartbreaking” to leave many of his goals unfulfilled. He spoke of his failure to resolve the issue of Japanese kidnapped years ago by North Korea, a territorial dispute with Russia, and a revision of the Japanese constitution that renounces war.
Abe broke records as Japan’s longest-serving prime minister, weathering several political-financial scandals.
He was 52 years old when he became prime minister in 2006, making him the youngest person to hold the post.
He was considered a symbol of change and youth, but he also brought the pedigree of a third-generation politician, groomed from a very young age to wield power within an elite conservative family.
Abe became known abroad for his economic recovery strategy, known as “abenomics”, launched in 2012, in which he mixed monetary easing, massive budget recovery and structural reforms.
It registered some achievements, such as an increase in the activity rate of women and the elderly. She also turned more heavily to immigration to deal with labor shortages.