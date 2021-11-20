Former Juve Women Sodini at the BN: ‘What an impression against Wolfsburg! I’ll tell you what Agnelli asked us, and about the Guarino-Montemurro exchange … ‘

The history of Juventus Women began in 2017, when the Juventus club decides to acquire the sporting title of Wedge. Last night, with the victory in the Uefa Women’s Champions League, won against a historic club on the women’s football scene like the Wolfsburg, the Women project has reached its peak, until today.

To understand what happened last night, however, it is important to go back to the origins, to when the foundations were laid. To do this, we interviewed Simona Sodini, former Juventus Women footballer, in pink in 2017, and historical face – as well as prolific striker – of Italian women’s football.

What impression did Juventus Women make on you yesterday? Would you have expected such a result?

“An excellent impression, a very organized and prepared Juve in all respects. Aware of their own means, means that in my opinion Mister Montemurro has improved a lot, really giving a winning mentality even on an opposing field in a European competition”.

Is there one of the black and white players who impressed you the most? Anyone you played with and grew up in a particular way?

“I personally like Caruso very much, she has not entered the starting line but her contribution to the team is always important. She is a player with two phases therefore very useful in the Juventus midfield. Staskova is a player who, even if she does not have much playing time, yes she is always ready when called into question, very prolific in the goal zone. I played with almost all the girls and the improvement can be seen in all, in particular due to the new tactical, technical and physical methodologies that Juventus itself has made available “.

What do you need now to get even closer to the big ones in Europe?

“To get closer and closer to the greats of Europe you need to get used to playing these matches which in Italy are still sporadic. In addition, a little more time to allow the professional clubs that have set up all the work of the youth sector to get there. to the best”.

Martina Rosucci, during an event linked to the ATP, declared: “From the first year Agnelli aimed at the European dimension of the project”. Did you also have this impression when you were at Juventus?

“Already from the first year Agnelli immediately made his goals understood, trying to instill this European mentality which obviously wasn’t there yet but which I believe is now being seen on the pitch.”

Juventus made the choice, even unpopular, to replace Guarino with Montemurro. What do you think has changed, what has the former Arsenal coach brought in?

“I think the Guarino-Montemurro change has brought the European experience to the team. Probably from the outside one can see a serenity and awareness of one’s own means that Montemurro certainly transmitted”.

How much is yesterday’s victory worth for the entire women’s football movement?

“It is a victory for the whole movement, those same girls who until 4 years ago dreamed of being able to even get there in certain matches, today they play it and not only, they win it”.

What can professionalism change?

“Professionalism will help the athletes to look to a brighter future for sure”.

What projects are you engaged in now? Would you like to return to Serie A football in some role? Maybe in black and white?

“Now, in addition to my specialization school, which is in full development, I collaborate with the Startgroup agency assisted by the legal agency Buongiorno. For a few months I have been representing some players together with Felice Piccolo and Mattia Buongiorno. We have recently jumped into football. women and I hope to be able to represent many others in the future in order to pass on my experience, accumulated in 20 years of football. The projects are always interesting, the Juventus ones are always to be taken into consideration “.

