Former Kazakhstan security chief arrested for high treason

AGI – The former head of the Kazakh security services, Karim Masimov, was arrested for high treason. This was reported by a very faithful statement from former president Nursultan Nazarbayev, Masimov was released from office two days ago, which he held since 2016, by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The Kazakh online newspaper Orda.kz yesterday reported the news of the arrest of Samat Abish, number two of the Kazakh security services (KNB) and nephew of Nazarbayev. The website later denied the news, claiming the source was incorrect.

Orda.kz also reported that the former president left the country with his daughters and it is not known where he is now. The Kazakh authorities are therefore suggesting that behind the violent riots triggered in recent days by the rise in fuel prices there was a direction linked to the highest levels of the secret services.

Yesterday a former adviser to Nazarbayev, Yermukhamet Yertysbayev, appeared on television and said that 40 minutes before the assault on Almaty airport, security forces were told to remove the cordon and move away.

According to Yertysbayev, the conspirators also favored the occupation of the National Security command in Almaty. Nazarbayev’s former adviser also said that the rioters knew where to find weapons and had been “ideologically prepared”. Yertysbayev also accused the KNB of hiding information on training camps for militiamen set up in the mountainous regions of the country. All charges for which Masimov will now be called to answer.

The note from the KNB explains that on January 6 the internal secret services had opened an investigation for high treason on Masimov. On the same day, explains the KNB, Masimov was arrested following the accusation and “placed in a temporary detention center, together with other subjects”.

Masimov, of Uyghur ethnicity, had served as prime minister from January 2007 to September 2012 and from April 2014 to September 2016, when Nazarbayev moved him to head of intelligence. The move was interpreted as a demotion linked to the president’s irritation at the self-promotion campaign that Masimov had undertaken on social networks.

Tokayev: “Shoot the protesters”

Yesterday the Kazakh president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, ordered the military to “shoot to kill and without warning” on the demonstrators and promised to “destroy those who do not surrender”.

In a speech to the nation, Tokayev also ruled out any negotiations (“What nonsense that one can think of negotiations with criminals and murderers”) and warned that “the counterterrorism operation continues”, even with a special team of men who will hunt down “terrorists”, as he defines the activists who have animated the protests of the last days.

Tokayev – who has also led the National Security Council for three days, after having ‘ousted’ Nursultan Nazarbayev, the undisputed ‘master’ of the country for three decades – reiterated that “foreign figures “have played a key role in what is happening and took the opportunity to lash out at the Kazakh security services, which did not foresee the crisis.