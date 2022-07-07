Former Mayor of Guayama Eduardo Cintrón sentenced to 2 years and 6 months in prison for corruption

The former mayor of Guayama Eduardo Cintrón Suárez was sentenced today to 30 months in prison (two years and six months) for his participation in a bribery scheme in which he received cash payments in exchange for granting municipal contracts and approving bill payments for an asphalt and paving company, the Federal Prosecutor’s Office reported today.

Cintrón Suárez pleaded guilty to corruption charges on April 8. At that time, federal prosecutor Seth Erbe indicated that they agreed to a recommended sentence of 46 months in prison, while the judge warned that the maximum was five years in prison.

Deputy Attorney General Kenneth A. Polite, of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, US Attorney W. Stephen Muldrow for the District of Puerto Rico, Deputy Director Luis Quesada, of the FBI’s Criminal Investigation Division, and Chief of the FBI in Puerto Rico Joseph González, made the announcement.

The former official was charged with conspiracy for his participation in a bribery scheme. According to court documents and statements made in connection with his plea and sentence, while he was mayor, he awarded asphalt and paving contracts and also approved municipal payments to company A.

The complaint indicates that during his tenure as mayor of Guayama, between 2013 and 2021, “knowingly and deliberately conspired and agreed with Individual A, and with others known and unknown, to commit crimes against the United States, including the Federal Program of Bribery, i.e. corruptly soliciting, demanding, accepting and agreeing to accept for their own benefit, things of value from Individual A, with the intent to be influenced and rewarded in connection with any business, transaction and series of transactions of the municipality of Guayama valued at $5,000.00″.

“The total value of the bribes received by Eduardo Cintrón Suárez from Individual A exceeded $95,000,” the complaint states.

The complaint does not identify which “Company A” is, but the public database indicates that the Municipality of Guayama had 38 contracts with the company JR Asphalt, whose owner – Raymond Rodríguez – pleaded guilty last December to conspiring with the then Mayor of Cataño, Félix “Cano” Delgado, in a similar scheme of kickbacks.

From the same company, a federal Grand Jury indicted another executive, Mario Villegas. Yesterday, precisely, it transpired that Villegas will plead guilty as part of a change of pleaafter declaring not guilty on December 2, 2021. The hearing will be held on August 4.

The FBI Field Office in San Juan investigated the case.

Cintrón Suárez resigned from his position as mayor a few hours before pleading guilty in a letter in which he apologized for his actions.

At that time he expressed: “I failed, I made a serious mistake that I deeply regret! I would like to turn back time and not have done anything improper, but I know it’s impossible. I moved away from the values ​​that my parents instilled in me, to whom I apologize! I have asked God for forgiveness, who in his immense mercy accompanies me in this difficult process. I apologize to my children, my granddaughters, my brothers, cousins, nephews, brothers-in-law, my mother-in-law, in short, my whole family.