Former Mexican President Luis Echeverría dies at 100

The ex-president Luis Echeverria Alvarez, who ruled Mexico from 1970 to 1976, died this Saturday at the age of 100.

A member of the Institutional Revolutionary Party (PRI), he was considered a “heavy-handed” president whose government was questioned for the repression of political and social groups during his six-year term.

He is the only former Mexican president who has been brought to justice by the genocide charges Y Crimes against humanity.

When he was in charge of the government, the call occurred War dirtyto confront the guerrilla groups, in which a large number of people were tortured and disappeared.

In 2002, an investigation was launched for his responsibility in several crimes committed during the Dirty War, including the Tlatelolco massacre of 1968, the massacre known as the “Halconazo” of 1971, and the forced disappearance of several people.

The “halconazo” meant a new blow against the students when a paramilitary group known as “Los Halcones” attacked hundreds of students who were marching on the Mexico-Tacuba road demanding the release of political prisoners, the repeal of the Organic Law of the Autonomous University of Nuevo León and demanded the dissolution of the boy groups in middle and higher education schools.

Read: El Halconazo: the massacre that left hundreds of students dead in Mexico and was investigated as genocide

Echeverria is also credited with being the “orchestrator” of the coup against the newspaper Excelsior, occurred on July 8, 1976 and directed by Julio Scherer García.

The former president wanted to get closer to the students and showed up at Ciudad Universitaria in 1975 but the reaction was not good: the students booed him and Luis Echeverría called them “fascists”, “youth moved by the CIA” and told them that “that is how the youth of Hitler and Mussolini”, “fascism is getting into the university”.

Luis Echeverría Álvarez was born in Mexico City on January 17, 1922. He studied Law at UNAM and from the age of 22 he was a member of the PRI.

In public administration, he held positions in the Secretary of the Navy and the Secretary of Public Education (SEP), among the most important was that of government Secretary.

During his administration he devalued the peso, which caused further speculation and inflation of 27%.

Arrest warrants were issued and a house arrest was issued, but due to his age he evaded jail and was exonerated of all charges in 2009 due to lack of evidence, leaving his predecessor solely responsible for the 1968 massacre, Gustavo Diaz Ordazby then already deceased.

Likewise, he was acquitted of the accusations as being responsible for the events of the “Halconazo”.

His death is recorded two weeks after the government opened the military files on forced disappearances of people for political reasons during the 1970s to relatives of victims of that stage, in order to clarify the facts.

It may interest you: Amid protests by relatives of the disappeared, AMLO launches a truth commission for the Dirty War

After his presidency, Echeverría, father of 8 children, three of them deceased, was ambassador to the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in Paris, among other diplomatic positions.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador sent, on behalf of the Government of Mexico, his condolences to the family and friends of Luis Echeverría.

On behalf of the Government of Mexico, I send respectful condolences to the family and friends of Luis Echeverría Álvarez, president of Mexico during the six-year term from 1970 to 1976. – Andrés Manuel (@lopezobrador_) July 9, 2022