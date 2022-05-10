Former Mexican soccer player criticizes soccer in El Salvador

The former Mexican soccer player Sonsonate, Hilary Tristanrecalled his time at the coconut entity and was very critical of Salvadoran soccer.

Tristán was in the ranks of the emerald team for the 2018 Apertura, a team in which he coincided with the technicians Mario Elías Guevara and Hugo Marcelo Ovelar. The Aztec gave his opinion on Cuscatleco football in an interview on the Obra del Deporte podcast.

“Soccer… I think that here (in Mexico) in the amateur it is more professional than there (in El Salvador). You trained every day, but I think the one who trained us was not even a coach. There is no structure, there is no methodology, there is no game system, there are not even coaches; I mean, the coach passed me by on a motorcycle and I was without a helmet, what need to ride like that?Tristan commented.









Hilario commented that he had a one-year contract, but decided to end his relationship with Sonsonate after his first tournament in El Salvador, adding that he had not yet been paid the established amount.

“I told my wife that after six months I was going to quit and Let’s go. My contract was for one year, with an amount that at the end of the day was neither paid nor respected… nothing“, he pointed.

Regarding Salvadoran soccer in general, Tristán declared that there are many contacts and hits, and added that Alianza, in his opinion, is the team that plays the best in the league.

“(The league) is a lot of contact, a lot of force, a lot of balls, there is no team, if anything the Alianza is the one that more or less plays, but the others are a lot of contact and a lot of friction“, he concluded.