Former Milan Robinho convicted of rape definitively: the Supreme Court confirms 9 years in prison – Football

ROME – The Supreme Court confirmed the sentence for Robinho and for his friend, Ricardo Falco, nine years in prison for group sexual assault in 2013 in Milan on a girl who was 23 at the time. The story took place in January nine years ago in a Milanese nightclub: the first instance sentence for the two came in 2017, when the Brazilian footballer was playing in theAtletico Mineiro.

In 2020, shortly before the sentence in the second instance, shock interceptions were then published that nailed the two (to trigger many reactions and controversies), due to which Robinho was put out of the squad and then released from the Santos in October 2020. As reported by the Brazilian media, the former AC Milan striker does not risk jail in his country.

Robinho and his friend Falco have to serve 9 years in prison

The appeal of his lawyers was therefore rejected and Robson de Souza Santos was definitively found guilty of the sentence: he will therefore have to serve the sentence of 9 years in prison as the friend convicted together with him for the same crime. The two had always denied having committed the rape and their lawyers have repeatedly reiterated the fact that there was not enough evidence to disagree with their relationship with the victim, an Albanian woman. One of the lawyers of the former AC Milan footballer commented on the case defining him as “spoiled” and considering his client “victim of a massacre by the media”.

The problem of extradition from Brazil

The new phase of the procedure will now focus on the extradition of the offender: the Brazilian constitution prevents the extradition of its citizens in the countries where they have committed a crime but, according to the Brazilian immigration law, the Italian authorities can still ask the execution of the sentence to the Higher Court of Justice of Brazil.