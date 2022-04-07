Former Minister Acisclo Valladares Urruela receives authorization from a US judge to travel from Miami to Washington – Prensa Libre

Last Tuesday, Judge Alicia Otazo-Reyes agreed to a request for a “personal trip” that the former Guatemalan official had requested a day earlier, according to an information cable from the agency. Associated Press which was replicated by various media outlets in that country.

Acisclo Valladares Urruela, former Minister of Economy of Guatemala during the government of Jimmy Morales and who on October 22, 2020 surrendered to the United States justice for the accusations against him of money laundering and was released on bail, received a permit as a judge to travel from Miami, Florida to Washington for three days.

According to the information, Valladares Urruela cannot leave Miami-Dade County without authorization, since the authorities have his passport, since he is on parole on bail after paying US$500,000.

According to the resolution, the judge’s authorization allows the former official to be in Washington until April 11, he will temporarily recover his passport for this trip and must also meet some conditions such as interfering with any appointment or activity related to his court case.

The information released also mentions that Valladares Urruela did not specify the reason for his trip and that his lawyers did not clarify the agency either.

Read also: Day 2: This is how the candidates for the head of the MP respond to the Postulator

The accusation against Valladares Urruela

On August 5, 2022, the US Department of Justice reported that federal prosecutors in South Florida charged former Guatemalan Economy Minister Acisclo Valladares Urruela with helping launder nearly $10 million ( Q77 million) of proceeds from illegal drugs and other wasted money.

The information added that prosecutors allege that, during a four-year conspiracy, Valladares Urruela enabled illegal drug trafficking by creating a demand for untraceable cash, which Valladares Urruela used to bribe corrupt Guatemalan politicians.

Maximizing employee access and familiarity with banking mechanisms, the conspirators executed a sophisticated money laundering scheme that allegedly involved, among other activities, illegal exchanges of money between parties in different countries through “mirror transactions” that did not they left behind paper trails, according to authorities.

Also read: CSJ appoints a judge accused of benefiting drug traffickers as a substitute in the High Risk Court “D”

Arrest warrant in Guatemala

Valladares Urruela has a current arrest warrant in Guatemala for illicit association and laundering of money and other assets in the case of the corruption and laundering power network.

It is also subject to investigation in the matter related to the subordination of powers and espionage case.