Former Minister of Agriculture Andrés Felipe Arias is already at home, where he will serve the rest of his sentence

Just as anticipated WEEKthe former Minister of Agriculture Andrés Felipe Arias is already in his home located in the north of Bogotá, where he will finish serving his 17-year sentence for the Agro Income Security scandal.

Arias set foot in his apartment last Wednesday at 7:00 pm, in a surprising event for him because, since he was linked to the investigation against him, he has not stopped receiving news that affects him.

Catalina Serrano, his wife, as well as Eloisa and Juan Pedro, their two minor children, received him with an intimate celebration. The same as Martha Sonia Leyva, his mother. Instead, Rodrigo Arias, his father, was missing from the family photo, who died in January 2022 waiting for the total freedom of the former Álvaro Uribe government official.

Arias, who has only shown discomfort in his back due to the sudden change of mattress, advances in his process of adaptation to his family.

Although his greatest desire was to wait for Sundays to watch his children at the Cavalry School, in the north of Bogotá, his life today is different.

In reality, his process will be easier because he had been going out sporadically to his home in recent months with permits from Inpec. “In these 15 years that we have been married there have been so many changes and situations to which we have had to adapt, that we already have experience,” said his wife, who does not hide her happy face.

The former minister will not be able to leave his apartment, according to the decision of the Second Judge for the Execution of Sentences, who benefited him from the house for jail and took into account that Arias has already completed more than half of the sentence and has been characterized by his good behaviour.

In fact, on more than one occasion he has given economics classes to his classmates and has received exaltations from Inpec.

From his home, Arias will dedicate himself to fulfilling the route he had been adopting in the Cavalry School: he will continue reading and writing, but accompanied by his family.

Catalina – current commercial director of an American company – vacated the economist’s personal study because she wanted him to find his own space. From now on, she will work from her room because he promises to write about economics and politics.

Andrés Felipe Arias ―who was deported from the United States on July 12, 2019 after being in that country for five years― will henceforth remain locked up in his home, awaiting the decision of the Supreme Court of Justice that will decide whether to tomb or not the ruling that sentenced him to 17 years in prison for Agro Income Security.