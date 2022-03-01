Former Miss Universe on invasion of Ukraine: “I believe in Russia!”

The Russian Oksana Fedorov, who was crowned in Puerto Rico as Miss Universe 2002, pronounced on the invasion of Russia to Ukraine and assured that “we have no other option” than to support the decisions of their political leaders in their country.

“Understanding the current events, it is our duty to support the decision of the country’s leadership. Russia has always acted as it should. We have no other choice. We are obliged to protect our citizens and put an end to anarchy, ”he begins by saying in his message accompanied by a religious image.

Likewise, Fedorova, who gave up the Miss Universe crown, stressed that it was an obligation to protect citizens.

“Life has always put Russia in a difficult position, but it has always emerged victorious. I believe in Russia!” she finished.

Oksana Fedorova was elected Miss Russia in 2001 and the following year she arrived in Puerto Rico where she was crowned the first Miss Universe of her country, however, four months after her triumph she renounced the crown.

In Russia, she worked as a police officer, a lawyer and also had a career as a television presenter and singer.

Early Thursday Rudia began invading Ukraine with a series of missile strikes, many targeting key government and military installations, immediately followed by a three-pronged ground assault.

According to Ukrainian and US officials, Moscow’s forces were attacking from the east towards Kharkiv, the country’s second largest city; from the southern region of Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014, and from Belarus to the north.

Ukrainian authorities said on Thursday they had lost control of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant, the site of the world’s worst nuclear plant disaster.