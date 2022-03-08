Former NASA astronaut and Russia’s space chief fight on Twitter

Russia stops selling space rocket engines to the US 1:24

(CNN) — An extraordinary war of words is taking place between the head of Russia’s space agency and one of NASA’s most famous former astronauts, as the US-Russian partnership on the International Space Station (ISS) reaches lowest point since its creation.

Scott Kelly, who spent a year in space aboard the station, has been blocked on Twitter by Roscosmos CEO Dmitry Rogozin after Kelly criticized the Russian invasion of Ukraine and Rogozin’s repeated threats to withdraw from the space station. the International Space Station, which is typically a place of cooperation immune to geopolitical chaos.

A war of words between NASA and Russia

“Get off you asshole!” Rogozin said in a quickly deleted tweet. “If not, the death of the International Space Station will be on your conscience.”

“Dimon, why did you delete this tweet?” Kelly responded in Russian. “Don’t you want everyone to see what kind of kid you are?”

In an interview with CNN, Kelly described it as “the first Twitter argument I’ve ever had.”

Kelly said that he felt compelled to speak out after Rogozin shared a Roscosmos-produced video showing two Russian cosmonauts floating inside the space station saying goodbye to NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hei, who was supposed to return with them to Earth with them on a Russian Soyuz spacecraft on March 30.

“If he’s going to act like a kid, then I’m going to treat him like one,” Kelly said. “It is simply unimaginable that the Russian space program would leave behind a person in space that they are responsible for bringing home. I don’t see that happening.”

But Kelly quickly reconsidered after commenting that he also thought it inconceivable that Russia would launch a full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

“Even though I just said it’s unimaginable, maybe they could leave one person behind. I don’t know,” Kelly said.

There are currently four NASA astronauts, two Russian cosmonauts, and one European Space Agency astronaut living and working aboard the International Space Station. But Vande Hei is the only NASA astronaut to appear in the simulated Roscosmos video.

“If I were him, I would feel like I’m going to continue to do my job,” Kelly said. “And if they (Roscosmos) want to leave me up here, then I’ll find another way home.”

Kelly, who is fluent in Russian after spending several years training in Moscow’s Star City, praises most Roscosmos employees for being “professional and reasonable people” who “want this collaboration to continue.”

International cooperation between NASA and Russia

NASA has been silent on Rogozin’s latest threats to abandon Vande Hei and detach the Russian segment of the space station. But last week, NASA said there was no indication that Russia was withdrawing its support for the International Space Station as a result of US sanctions.

“We are not getting any indication at the working level that our counterparts are not committed to the ongoing operation on the International Space Station. We as a team are operating the same as we were three weeks ago,” said Kathy Lueders, associate administrator for the International Space Station. NASA for space operations.

The space station has been a beacon of international cooperation for more than two decades, and Kelly remains confident that it can continue.

“NASA can do really amazing things when they put their minds to it, and I think they can hold this partnership together,” Kelly said.

But he also noted that “sometimes there are more important things than spaceflight. In this case, it is Russia that is waging war against an innocent country. And if I have a chance to speak up and get attention, and help the Russian people to see the truth, then I’m going to do it”.

share the space

For nearly a decade, Russian Soyuz vehicles had been the only means of getting astronauts to and from the space station. But that dependency ended after SpaceX debuted its Crew Dragon capsule in 2020, and the United States regained the ability to conduct human spaceflight.

However, there were tentative agreements for American astronauts to travel on Russian Soyuz vehicles and for Russian cosmonauts to fly with SpaceX in the future. If those deals fall through, it’s unclear whether SpaceX will have to reconfigure its schedule to keep enough American astronauts aboard the station.

Boeing is also working on its own manned capsule that could be capable of carrying astronauts to the space station for the United States and its partners. However, this project is years behind schedule and riddled with problems. The last update on that spacecraft came from NASA in January, when NASA and Boeing revealed they were looking at a May launch of an uncrewed test flight of Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft.

NASA did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the future transportation of the ISS crew late Monday.