Former NBA Charlie Villanueva reacts to Will Smith incident at the Oscars

The former player of the Raptors, Pistons and other franchises suffers from alopecia areata, a condition similar to that of Jada Pinkett Smith

the dominican Charlie Villanuevaformer NBA player, was one of the voices that made itself felt during the Oscars award ceremony after the controversial incident where actor Will Smith slapped comedian Chris Rock on stage.

However, what Villanueva expressed takes on a different and personal connotation since the former Raptors player suffers from alopecia areata, a condition similar to that suffered by Jada Pinkett Smith, wife of the winner of the Oscar for Best Actor.

“Listen, I don’t condone violence, and I understand that comedians have no boundaries when it comes to their jokes, but words are powerful weapons and they hurt people. We should always be kind to others, no matter what. And hey, some people get what they deserve,” Villanueva wrote on his Twitter account.

Charlie Villanueva suffers from alopecia areata. AP Photo/David Zalubowski.

The seventh selection in the 2005 Draft has been one of the most public voices both in his life as an athlete and off the court in raising awareness about alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss in those who suffer from it, and is also a spokesperson for the National Alopecia Areata Foundation, NAAF.

“This is real life. We all have problems. We are all going through certain situations. We’re all human. It should be our task in life to help people realize how rare, special and valuable each of them is. Let’s focus on empowering each other more than anything else,” added the 11-year NBA veteran.



In November 2010, Villanueva and Kevin Garnett had a run-in because KG allegedly called the Dominican “cancer patient” in his trash talk at a Detroit Pistons and Boston Celtics game, generating controversy and attention to Villanueva’s alopecia condition. CV31.