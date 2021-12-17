Former of Leonardo and member of the board of Vianini (constructions) appointed to protect the environment. The Greens protest: “Is everything okay for Cingolani?”

It aroused controversy from the greens the appointment of Cristina Sgubin on the board of directors of Ispra, the Higher Institute for Environmental Protection and Research which belongs to the Ministry of Ecological Transition, by the holder of the department Roberto Cingolani. To worry the national co-spokesman Angelo Bonelli in particular the offices held by Sgubin up to now, that of general secretary of Telespazio, group company Leonardo “Where Minister Cingolani worked as head of the technology and innovation division”, and as a member of the board of directors of Vianini, “Listed on the stock exchange, which belongs to Caltagirone group and active in the sector of buildings and of cement production“. Positions, these, which according to the green exponent could result incompatible with its new role, given that Ispra, among other things, “also participates in the national environmental protection system, Snpa, of regional agencies”.

“Why did the minister for ecological transition appoint Dr. Cristina Sgubin to the board of directors of Ispra, who is general secretary of Telespazio, a company of Leonardo Spa, the same company where Minister Cingolani worked as head of the technology and innovation division?” Bonelli wonders. “In the Leonardo company that deals with space technologies, from defence and of armaments whose largest shareholder is the Ministry of Economy which owns a stake of about 30% – he added – Dr. Sgubin worked until June 2021 as chief of staff of the CEO Alessandro Profumo“. Furthermore, “the doctor is also a member of the board of directors of the Vianini company”. Having said this, he goes directly to Minister Cingolani asking “what are the criteria that led the minister to appoint Dr. Sgubin to the board of directors of Ispra, considering the roles she currently holds in other listed companies and whose activities have an impact on the environment and consequently with a public environmental control body? Has the minister made a correct assessment of the appropriateness of this appointment? ”.