Former partner Meghan Markle in “Deal or No Deal”: “Maybe she felt that way because of who she was trying to be”

Lisa Gleave, Los Angeles-based Australian model and actress who worked with Meghan Markle on “Deal or No Deal,” he said he didn’t like the comments the duchess made about his participation in the game show.

Meghan, 41, joined in 2006 as a “briefcase girl” on the US version of the show. Nevertheless, On this week’s broadcast of her “Archetypes” podcast, she said that job made her feel objectified and silly.

“I didn’t like the comment he made,” said Lisa Gleave in an interview with TheTimes. “She was not treated like an airhead. She may have felt this way because of who she was or who she was trying to be. But she was not treated as such.”.

In fact, Gleave praised “Deal or No Deal” for opening doors in the industry for those who participated in it. Chrissy Teigen, the actress, model and wife of John Legend, was a briefcase girl, as was Claudia Jordan, a renowned talk show host.

Gleave said that just because some of the other girls didn’t have the duchess’s educational background — Meghan attended the prestigious Northwestern University — doesn’t mean they weren’t as “smart or smart or knowledgeable.”

On her “Archetypes” podcast, Meghan said: “I was grateful for the work, but not for how it made me feel, that it was not smart. And by the way, she was surrounded by smart women on that stage.”

Gleave, 45, wondered why Meghan agreed to work on “Deal or No Deal” if she didn’t want to be judged on her looks. “It had to do with beauty and glamour. And if she didn’t want to put herself in that position, why did she?”

In this way, Lisa joined Claudia Jordan and Patricia Kara, who also refuted the Duchess of Sussex on their social networks.

Jordan noted that “Deal or No Deal” “never treated us like fools” and that, agreeing with Lisa, “we had so many opportunities because of that show.”

Lisa assured that she never felt objectified. “We had a great styling team, we had a great hair and makeup team. The whole team on set was amazing, Howie (Mandel, the host) was wonderful. So it was an amazing and exciting experience for me.”

Gleave said Meghan Markle might not have gotten her big break on the legal drama “Suits” without the game show. She “she was a growing actress. Y I think if it wasn’t for ‘Deal or No Deal’, he probably wouldn’t be where he is now. She may not have met Harry, she may not have been cast in ‘Suits’”.

Meghan Markle commented on her podcast that the “briefcase girls” lined up to receive beauty treatments before each episode, including hair extensions and “bra padding.”

Gleave defended the sets as part of the show. “It’s like acting: You’re going to get a job,” she said. “You are there for the customer. You wear the outfit because you are pleasing the customer, not yourself. You are not there for yourself. And if you have a problem with that, don’t be there”.

