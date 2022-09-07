Former Pentagon chiefs fear for civil and military ties

Former Pentagon chiefs expressed concern on Tuesday about the risk of deteriorating civil-military relations in the United States.

“We are in an extremely complex civil-military climate,” eight former Defense Ministers and five former Chiefs of Staff warned in an open letter before listing 16 principles that should guide relations between the military and the civilian population.

“Politically, the professional military faces an extremely adverse environment characterized by the divisions of a polarization that culminated in the first election in more than a century when the peaceful transfer of political power was disturbed and called into question,” they said.

“All these factors risk getting worse before things calm down,” warn former Defense Secretaries, including Republican Bob Gates or Democrat Leon Panetta, as well as two of Donald Trump, Jim Mattis and Mark Esper, dismissed for having opposed the former Republican president.

Trump was accused of politicizing the US military by deploying soldiers to the Mexican border to help stop migrants trying to enter the United States illegally. But he also turned to the military for law enforcement during the 2020 anti-racist demonstrations. On one such occasion, a rally near the White House was violently dispersed so that Trump could be photographed with a bible in hand in front of a crowd. a church. Chief of Staff General Mark Milley was filmed in uniform behind Trump, which he publicly regretted a few days later. For his part, President Joe Biden was criticized for the chaotic withdrawal from Afghanistan last year, which left a bitter taste for many military personnel, and more recently for having delivered a highly critical speech towards his predecessor with two Marines at his side. of the.