Former Playstation executive challenges Sony, bought 225 million studio

PlayStation, as well as Xbox, are always on the hunt for profitable deals but this former big shot has decided to row against his former company apparently.

We are talking about Jack Tretton who entered Sony in the distant 1995 and was an active member of the team that helped create the first PlayStation. Thanks also to his work we then had the different iterations of the Sony console. In 2006, Tretton then moved on to the position of CEO from Sony America to then leave in 2014 and join the Advisory Board of an American startup that deals with artificial intelligence and another company that deals with products for the fitness.

Now comes the news that the company would have several hundreds of millions of dollars to spend to acquire some big pieces of the industry, thus probably removing names from the Sony PlayStation wish list.

Power-up Acquisition Corp could snatch a big name from PlayStation

The company that Tratton founded and is also involved in Bruce Hack, which instead comes from Activision Blizzard, has submitted an official prospectus to the Securities and Exchange Commission. There is something to invest on the table 225 million dollars right in the field of video games. Going to read i curricula of those involved we find several names who have worked and still work in the field of video games.

In addition to Tretton and Bruce Hack, he is in fact involved as Chief Financial Officer Michael Olson. A name that could say nothing to the general public but that currently holds the same position within an organization that is called Version1 and who deals with esports. Then there is Gabriel Schillinger founder of Gamma Innovations, a company that created and distributed a platform on which almost a million players gathered before selling everything to Animoca. There are to close the board Matthew Ball, one of the most famous theorists of metaverse, Peter Blakelow which for years he has dealt with basketball and marketing, Anna Sweet coming from Bad Robot Games, Giuly Fuhrmann president and founder of Angel City Football Club, a new women’s soccer team that will debut this year.

Read also -> Head of Valorant leaves the game, new secret project

Read also -> Most searched video games on Google in 2021, the ranking

The Tretton company could really put a spanner in the works for Sony, but that’s not all. As we mentioned, all the big companies are on the hunt for the next goose that lays the golden eggs. We will continue to read many of these market news, with the hope that they will not affect the quality of the products.