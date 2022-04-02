Former Poland manager Zbigniew Boniek thinks it’s an easy group with Mexico and Argentina

In Poland they are confident about sector c that they make up together with Mexico, Argentina and Saudi Arabia

Zbigniew Boniekrival of Mexico in Argentina 1978 and former coach of the Poland national team cataloged as “easy” Group C where his team is located.

The former coach and footballer of the Poland national team, Zbigniew Boniekconsidered that the Poles will have a relatively “easy” group after they will face Mexico, Argentina and Saudi Arabia on the Qatar World Cup 2022

Through his Twitter account, the former Juventus and Roma footballer from Italy, expressed his opinion on Group C, accompanied by some emojis, after learning that his team will face Mexico in the opening game, later against Argentina and will close before Saudi Arabia.

Zbigniew Boniek faced the Mexican team in the 1978 World Cup, where his team beat the Mexican national team, being the main protagonist of that match, after he scored a double against the team led by José Antonio Roca.

Boniek participated in three world cups, after playing the World Cup in Argentina 1978, Spain 1982 and Mexico in 1986 and wearing the shirt of his team where he scored 24 goals in 80 games played.

Zbigniew Boniek is confident of the group that touched Poland EFE

In addition to being a benchmark for his team, Zbigniew Boniek he was vice president of the Polish Football Association, later becoming in July 2002 the coach of the Poland National Team, however, he was only in charge for a short time, after playing five games, recording two wins, one draw and two losses.

The Poland national team got your ticket to Qatar World Cup 2022, after eliminating Sweden last Tuesday, March 29, in the European playoff match, played at the Silesia Stadium, in Chorzów.

In its last participation in a UEFA tournament, the Poland national team did not record the best numbers, after occupying the last place in Group E by only getting one point, after losing to Slovakia and Sweden, as well as drawing with Spain.