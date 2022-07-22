Former police officer convicted of George Floyd’s death will serve a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence

Minneapolis, Minn. — Former police officer Thomas Lane was sentenced Thursday to two and a half years in prison. for his role in the murder of george floyd.

Relatives of Floyd were furious at the sentence they considered too short.

The Federal Judge Paul Magnuson convicted Lane, whom the court found guilty in February of depriving Floyd of medical care as he lay dying under the officer’s knee. Derek Chavin on May 25, 2020.

“Mr. Lane, this is a very serious misdemeanor in which a life was lost,” the judge said. “The fact that you did not stand up and remove Mr. Chauvin when Mr. Floyd lost consciousness is a violation of the law.”

But Magnuson also mentioned that he had received 145 letters of support for Lane and blamed the Minneapolis Police Department for sending him along with another rookie to respond to the complaint that led to Floyd’s murder.

Federal prosecutors had asked for a sentence of up to 6 1/2 years, consistent with federal sentencing guidelines. Lane’s attorney asked for just over two years, noting that he was the least guilty of the officers involved because he twice asked if Floyd should be placed on his side.

Lane, who is out on bail, did not speak at the hearing and declined to comment as he left court.

Magnuson ordered him to surrender on October 4.

Philonise Floyd, one of his brothers, said it was “insulting that he didn’t get maximum time.” He said that Lane was “an accessory to murder” and that “the entire criminal system should be dismantled and rebuilt.”

Brandon-Williamsa nephew of Floyd’s, said he felt “furious and fed up.”

The killing of Floyd, who was a black man, sparked protests in Minneapolis and around the world over racial injustice in policing and sparked a national discussion about racism.

Lane, who is white, held Floyd’s legs while Chauvin held Floyd’s neck tight for 9 1/2 minutes. Officers J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were also convicted of violating Floyd’s civil rights and will be sentenced at a later date. Lane faces another sentencing on September 21, in state court, where he pleaded guilty to accessory to negligent homicide.

Chauvin is serving a sentence of 22 and a half years for simple murder and 21 years for violation of civil rights.