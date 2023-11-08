Former Portugal coach recalls Cristiano Ronaldo’s unexpected reaction when he told him he would be on the bench at the World Cup: “He misunderstood me”

Cristiano Ronaldo played five matches in the Qatar World Cup (AP Photo/Peter David Josek)

He qatar world cup could have been last in the race Cristiano Ronaldo, The Portuguese striker maintained hopes of surpassing the fourth place he achieved in 2006 to reach the top of the World Cup for the first time in his career, but Premature exit in quarter-finals against Morocco He ended the competition surrounded by controversies with his coach. Fernando Santos,

Almost a year after those short circuits, Saints Interview given to Portuguese newspaper to ball To explain behind the scenes of the moment of communication CR7 About his determination to send him to the substitute bench for the round of 16 duel, a decision that shook his strong relationship with his former coach: “On the day of the game, in the morning, when I went to explain to him that I wasn’t going to play and why wouldn’t I play? misunderstood me, I understand your reaction. From my side, the relationship is the same and he is like a son or younger brother to me.

His poor performance in the group stage with only one goal Ghana He forced a visual change in formation. his replacement, goncalo ramoswas sent with hat trick On a 6–1 win over Switzerland to clinch a ticket to one of the best eight at the World Cup: “The match was so good that in the next there was no point in changing, He entered against Morocco 40 minutes before the end, but Could not overturn the 0-1 score made by Youssef En-Nesyri,

The 69-year-old driver took this decision based on his preparation before the competition. Cristiano arrived after a short training bad cycle At Manchester United. Furthermore, one of the twins he was expecting with his wife died, Georgina Rodriguez, hit him on a family level. Santos referred to these issues in his explanation: “In the second half of 2022, he spent six terrible months, mentally and physically. It started with the misfortune that befell him and his family and none of us would want to go through that. That moment made a great impact on him. And then there’s the game part. He did not play the preseason and spent two months without training. I didn’t have match rhythm,

After leading Portugal in 109 games, Fernando Santos had a short-lived stint in Poland, where he led the team for six games with three wins and the same number of losses (AP Photo/Martin Meissner)

This couple sent a fiery message as the World Cup ended worm With DT’s criticism: “Today, Your friend and coach made a wrong decision. That friend for whom you have so many words of praise and so much respect. The same friend who saw how everything changed when you were put on the field, but it was too late.” ,You can’t underestimate the best player in the world And you have the most powerful weapon, Just like you can’t defend someone who doesn’t deserve it., He said, “Life teaches us lessons, today we do not lose, today we learn.”

In what sense, Fernando Santos Revealed that she has ended her relationship with her attacker since the attack Al Thumama Stadium,We haven’t talked since I came from Qatar, The sporting and personal relationships between us were very close. It has nothing to do with what happened. it was a technical decision,

“If this had happened to me today, I would have done the same. I thought strategically it was the best decision. This was not an easy decisionBut the team comes first,” he assured. And declared: “no regrets from me, I understand that he was hurt at that time and I realize that he probably still is. But the relationship we had is not an ordinary relationship.”

Likewise, he left the door open for a reconciliation with Portugal’s all-time top scorer: “The day the phone rings, you always know I will be here. It is guaranteed. I know it hurts you, but that’s life.”