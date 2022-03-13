Former President Barack Obama tests positive for COVID-19

(CNN) – Former US President Barack Obama announced this Sunday that he tested positive for covid-19.

“I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple of days but otherwise feel fine,” he said on his official Twitter account. Obama also said his wife, former first lady Michelle Obama, tested negative.

“Michelle and I are grateful to have been vaccinated and boosted,” the former president said in a Facebook post. “It’s a good reminder that even as cases decline, you should get vaccinated and booster shots if you haven’t already to help prevent more severe symptoms and spread COVID to others.”

Obama had recently returned to Washington, after spending much of the winter in Hawaii. He tested positive in Washington, reported a person close to the former president.

CNN’s Jeff Zeleny contributed to this report.

