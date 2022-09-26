Former President Duque is dispatched in an interview in the US

Former President Iván Duque Márquez gave an interview to the US network PBS, in the program Firing Line hosted by Margareth Hoover, and one of the most watched on public television in that country. in the conversation, The former Colombian president spoke of the challenges he faced during his stay at the Palacio de Nariño, in addition to his prospects for the country under the command of Gustavo Petro.

The interview with Iván Duque began when he was asked why he believed that Gustavo Petro had been elected as president, to which Duque replied that in the last election there was no candidate who had the arguments and the ability to counterbalance Petro. and that was what ended up ruling the election.

Regarding the turn to the left that Latin American countries have had, Duque said that it was a more complex phenomenon. “Latin American affairs are not left or right, it is a debate about what is right and what is not, and I say this because populism and demagoguery sell hot cakes for today, but sow hunger for tomorrow”, said.

“That has been the pattern in many countries. When you see the policies to forcefully intervene in the market and impose artificially controlled prices, that deteriorates the economy,” added Duque, who said that many people feel seduced by these policies because they sell a false illusion of progress.

Iván Duque harshly criticized the economic policies of the Petro government. – Photo: Presidency

“That is the great problem of the left in Latin America, they want to be popular, with policies that at the end of the day destroy all the values ​​of capitalism,” the former president declared in said interview.

Likewise, he was asked about the labels that have been imposed on him as a right-wing populist, to which Duque stated that he has always considered himself a “radical centrist.” “That means that one has to defend the market economy, but at the same time you have to defend the rights of workers,” he said.

The protests that took place against his mandate was also a topic that Duque spoke about, who said that all presidents during the last four decades have had to suffer harsh demonstrations against them. Regarding the reported abuses of law enforcement, the former president said that his government investigated and condemned any irregular action that occurred, without delving further into the matter.

Duque also criticized President Petro’s economic policies, stating that one “cannot redistribute wealth if one does not create wealth.” For what he says that the way is not to scare investors by imposing more expensive taxes than all the other countries in the region because they would abandon their business plans in Colombia.

Iván Duque with Gustavo Petro. – Photo: Presidency of the Republic

“Sometimes populism is more effective in the narrative, because that makes people angry,” said former President Duque about why he thinks Petro is being so popular. “That is something that can happen in the United States, in Europe and anywhere in the world, because polarization is taking place all over the planet and it can end the values ​​of democracy.”

Regarding the war on drugs, Duque said that although he had made efforts to combat criminal structures, there must be an effort from consumer countries to reduce demand and it is something that, in his opinion, does not exist and ends up making countries such as Colombia are affected.

Duque also spoke out against the total peace plans of the Petro government, declaring that “A country cannot negotiate with criminals, if one gives drug traffickers a safe haven, the country becomes a narco-state.”said the former president, who stated that the path should be more flexible in cases of drugs such as marijuana, but other drugs such as cocaine cannot be legalized in any way.

Relations with Venezuela was the last topic discussed by former President Duque, who said that one “either is with Maduro, or is against Maduro”, who says that he is not only a dictator who wants to stay in power, but that he is someone who is allied with the drug cartels, with Iranian terrorists, Colombian terrorists and, in general, is an organized crime structure that rules in the neighboring country.