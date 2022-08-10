Former President Iván Duque will be a distinguished member of the Wilson Center, what will his role be?

After leaving office on August 7, former president Iván Duque already marks what his professional future will be. It will cooperate in international matters thanks to the experience it had on various fronts in the country.

Mark Andrew Green, former administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and CEO of the Wilson Center, announced that the former president will be part of that global forum as a distinguished member.

“I am honored to announce that former Colombian President Iván Duque will join the Wilson Center as a Distinguished Member. His global approach will emphasize the importance of defending democracy, climate change, and migration in the Americas,” said Green.

As detailed by the same world forum, the decision was made by Green and the members of the board of directors. His role will start in early Autumn 2022, that is, around mid-September.

“We are proud to welcome you to the Wilson Center and have the benefit of your ideas and experience,” Green said in the middle of his announcement. He added that one of the main arguments for integrating him into that select group is that the former president stood out as a leader in the defense of biodiversity, in the response to climate change and, above all, to Venezuelan migration.

For his part, former President Duque affirmed that it is one of the most important think tanks in the world, especially in the fight against climate change. “It’s one of the Think and Do tanks most prestigious in the world that has adopted the values ​​of defending democracy and promoting solid policies to face migration and the climate crisis in different parts of the world,” said the former president.

He added that with the team led by Ambassador Green they will undertake initiatives that can serve other countries and the private sector to face the climate crisis and migration in different parts of the world. “It is a great honor for me to be part of this incredible team,” acknowledged the former president.

The three main topics that the former president will discuss will be: responding to the historical levels of the displaced population in the world, action on challenges related to climate change, and promoting democratic values ​​and economic opportunity.

Bill Haslam, president of the board of directors of the Wilson Center, highlighted that former President Duque is a leader who knew how to guide Colombia in the midst of the pandemic, becoming a benchmark for the region. In addition, having received millions of Venezuelan migrants and improving their conditions. “On behalf of the entire Board of Directors, we are proud to welcome you as a Distinguished Member,” said Haslam.

The Wilson Center, based in Washington, is an important think tank in the region and in that country. It was created in 1968 with independence, open dialogue and practical ideas, and its purpose is to impart impartial ideas that help drive public policy decisions in different countries.

In this sense, they also carry out important events in which they bring together the main world leaders from different countries, in addition to inviting top-tier members from the United States. Next to former President Duque, there are other experts in different fields with whom the former president will share these experiences.

In the middle of the farewell speech of his mandate, President Duque highlighted that 30 of the 48 months of his administration were in the midst of the pandemic, so that was one of the main challenges. “Colombians knew how to be resilient, making use of that infinite inner strength that motivates us to move forward, no matter how hard the adversity is,” said the former president.