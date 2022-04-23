Former President Juan Orlando Hernández appears before a judge in New York

Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández, who is in New York after being extradited from Honduras, appears before the judge this Friday, informed sources from the court instructing his case.

The former president, who left power on January 27 after eight years in the presidency, will appear, due to covid, electronically at 3:00 p.m. (7:00 p.m. GMT) before Judge Stewart D. Aaron, of the court for the southern district of Manhattan.

Most likely, the judge will decree his provisional prison, although he could also release him on bail until he sits on the bench to answer for the three charges against him: cocaine traffickingand use or possession and conspiracy to use or carry firearms, which can carry a life sentence.

Hernandez is accused of participating in a corrupt and violent drug trafficking scheme. to facilitate the importation of cocaine into the United States between 2004 and 2022,” Justice Minister Merrick Garland said Thursday at a press conference with Manhattan Southern District Attorney Damian Williams and DEA Administrator Anne Milgram.

500 tons of cocaine

Hernández, 53, would have contributed to introducing 500 tons of cocaine into the United States between 2004 and 2022.

The United States prosecutor’s office accuses JOH, an acronym by which he is known in Honduras, of receiving “millions of dollars” from drug cartels, including a million dollars from the capo Joaquin “Chapo” Guzman serving a life sentence in the United States, and creating a “narco-state” in the eight years he was president of Honduras (2014-2022).

The accusers allege that the money from the drug not only served to enrich him – at the beginning of the month the Honduran authorities seized the former president’s house and dozens of properties, financial products and other assets – but also served to “finance his political campaign and commit electoral fraud” in the 2013 and 2017 presidential elections.

It, in exchange for protecting drug dealers, assures the prosecution.

“I am innocent and I am being unfairly subjected to a process,” Hernández said in a video released in Tegugigalpa hours before boarding the DEA plane that took him to the United States on Thursday.

Honduran opposition groups planned to “give a warm welcome to the drug trafficker” this Friday at 2:00 p.m. (6:00 p.m. GMT) local in a demonstration in front of the Manhattan court.

Exemplary punishment?

It is unknown whether the former president, who even boasted of Washington’s praise for his government’s work in the drug seizure and the fight against organized crimecould reach an agreement with the prosecution to see his sentence reduced.

But US justice seems to want to send a clear message, as it did with his brother, former deputy Juan Antonio “Tony” Hernández, who is serving a life sentence for drug trafficking in the United States.

Garland warned that his department “is determined to disrupt the entire ecosystem of drug trafficking networks that harm Americans,” regardless of where they are and who is behind them.

The extradition of Hernández should “send a clear message” to foreign leaders who “corruptly abuse their power to support drug cartels,” the DEA chief said.

“If they think they can hide behind their position, they’re wrong,” Milgram warned.

Hernández blames his situation on the accusations “based on lies” by the drug lords that his government helped to extradite and who would seek agreements with the US prosecutor’s office to reduce their sentences.

One of the witnesses in the trial against the Honduran narco Geovanny Fuentes Ramírez, also sentenced for life in the United States, even said at the trial that he had heard JOH say that they were going to “put the drugs under the noses of the gringos.” without them noticing.

In addition to Tony Hernández and Fuentes, Fabio Lobo, son of former Honduran President Porfirio Lobo (2010-2014), He is serving 24 years in prison for cocaine trafficking.

The former head of the Honduran National Police Juan Carlos “El Tigre” Bonilla, accused of “supervising” JOH’s alleged drug trafficking operations, also awaits his extradition to the United States.