Former President Uribe witness against Piedad Córdoba

WEEK heard the statement of former President Álvaro Uribe before Judge Cristina Lombana, of the Supreme Court of Justice, in the midst of the investigation against Piedad Córdoba for the so-called farcpolitics. “The former president of Venezuela (Hugo) Chavez called me to intervene in the process of freeing hostages and nominate Piedad Córdoba as a mediator.”

Uribe spoke of Piedad Córdoba and what knowledge he had of her, since both were part of the Liberal Party at the time: “I had no opposition from her while I was governor, the disqualification she made me was later. I don’t know what caused that change, it was very strange for me. I always heard that comment that is there, that she had been pressured by groups outside the law for him to attack me in that new electionbut I have no proof, only rumors from citizens”.

“The reports that I had from evidence media, which I cannot cite here due to their warning, is that he had a political interest not only in Venezuela but also in Colombia. And, of course, a person who is successful as a mediator in the release of hostages wins applause”, Uribe pointed out.

And I add in the diligence: “By open source it is possible to know what she declared in Mexico, saying that Colombia should overthrow the government of Álvaro Uribe. She was very oppositional in my two presidential terms.”

However, the former president did make it clear that he is not sure if Córdoba received anything in exchange for these efforts: “It is that met by means of proof that I cannot appealthat there was a political interest in the elections in Colombia and in the political processes in Venezuela,” said Uribe.

Piedad Córdoba – Historical Pact – Photo: ALEXANDRA RUIZ POVEDA

One of the key points of the diligence is when Judge Lombana made reference to the ‘Sodoma’ operation in which Víctor Julio Suárez, alias Mono Jojoy, was killed in September 2010. But she was also asked about different military operations, including ‘Sodom’.

The statement comes days after Judge Lombana traveled to Spain to take the statement of the former Chavista general, Hugo ‘El Pollo’ Carvajal, in another investigation, specifically related to Gustavo Petro. In Spain, Lombana questioned Braulio Augusto Sánchez Acosta.

Sánchez is a man who presented a guardianship claiming respect for the human rights of prisoners in the Girón prison, in Santander. Little information is available about him, but in the office of the Supreme Court, as he was able to establish WEEKthere is also information on contracts in Santander.

Sánchez’s name appears among the questions that the magistrate Cristina Lombana asked several witnesses of the farcpolitics, including the advisers of Senator Piedad Córdoba. Several agreed that they do not know Sánchez nor do they know what relationship she may have with Córdoba.

The file for farcpolitics has had a whole parade of witnesses in Colombia. Even the Supreme Court of Justice wants to be clear about the trips that Piedad Córdoba made when she was a senator of the Republic, and for that reason she sent a letter to the Senate of the Republic to be clear with that information. In a document sent to the General Secretariat of the Senate, Judge Cristina Lombana asks for collaboration so that it can be answered as soon as possible.

Information is also being sought on the possible links between the congresswoman and Álex Saab, a designated front man for Nicolás Maduro, imprisoned in a United States prison, in a file that derives from farcpolitics.