Former Representative Nelson del Valle pleaded guilty at the federal level to corruption charges

Former legislator Nelson del Valle Colón pleaded guilty today to a criminal charge before Judge Silvia Carreño Coll and avoided facing trial for corruption in the Federal Court in San Juan.

Less than a week before trial, Del Valle Colón changed his initial plea from not guilty to guilty during a hearing scheduled this afternoon by the judge, shortly after the defendant informed the court of his intention today.

In the motion of the former New Progressive legislator, he indicates that the decision was made after meeting with his lawyers, who They indicated that “they have read, translated into Spanish, and explained to Mr. Del Valle the indictment, the pre-agreement, waiver of trial by jury, and waiver of being present in court during the plea hearing.”

Under the agreement, Del Valle Colón pleaded guilty to only one of the eight charges in the indictment. The charge he pleaded guilty to is number 3, which charged him with receiving bribes and kickbacks.

The agreement also includes a recommendation for a prison sentence of 60 months, although the defense reserved the right to plead no less than 48 years in prison.

As part of the settlement, Del Valle Colón also agreed to pay restitution of $190,000. Of that total, he will pay $60,000 before sentencing and the remaining $130,000 will be in installments, federal prosecutor Jonathan Jacobson said.

His plea of ​​guilt comes after two former employees of his office on Capitol Hill pleaded guilty this week and agreed to prison sentences with federal prosecutors.

The former official was indicted by a federal grand jury for conspiracy, theft of federal funds, bribery in the form of “kickbacks” or illegal commissions, fraud and obstruction of justice, according to a statement against him issued on August 19, 2020.

During today’s hearing, the prosecutor stressed that if he had gone to trial, which was scheduled for April 4, they would have proven that Del Valle Colón “acted corruptly.”

At the request of the judge, Jacobson summarized that Del Valle Colón inflated the salary of three of the employees he had in his legislative office with the condition that they pay him part of that salary monthly.

According to the prosecutor, the payments were made between 2017 and 2020. One of the former employees and co-defendant, Nicole Santos, agreed to pay him $1,200 a month in exchange for salary and position in the office. However, that amount was later reduced to $1,000 after she complained that she was paying taxes to the Treasury Department on the money she was passing on to Del Valle Colón.

A similar situation occurred with the former employee and co-defendant, Mildred Estrada, whose salary was increased to $5,000 on the condition that she be paid $500 every two weeks. That total dropped to $465 biweekly after also complaining about taxes.

Meanwhile, a third person who worked for the former legislator agreed to pay him $850 a month. Jacobson said that this person, who was not identified or charged, worked in the legislative office that Del Valle Colón had in Toa Alta and that she was raided the same day of the arrests.

According to the prosecutor, the illegal commissions were delivered to Del Valle Colón through envelopes with cash that were placed between work documents.

Sometimes they passed them through the ATH Móvil application and sometimes they even deposited them directly into their bank account.

Likewise, Jacobson recalled that Del Valle Colón was obstructing justice when he deleted messages from his cell phone when learning about the investigation in July 2020.

“Everything would have been presented at trial through evidence with witnesses and documents,” Jacobson said.

After making sure that the former legislator understood the procedure, the judge asked him how he declared himself. “Guilty,” said Del Valle Colón.