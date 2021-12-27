Former Roma Marco Lanna is the new president of Sampdoria

GENOA – Marco Lanna is the new president of Sampdoria, the decision this evening during the continuation of the shareholders’ meeting which took place in Mestre in the studio of Gianluca Vidal. 53 years old, for many Sampdoria defender where he grew up in the youth sector: now for him a new adventure in the club that saw him protagonist from 1987 and until 1993 when he moved to Rome. In the magical season of the Scudetto obtained by the Sampdoria in 1991 he had been one of the most important players of the team making 26 appearances. Then he returned to Sampdoria in January 2002 to help out when the Ligurians were in Serie B: in total he wore the Sampdoria shirt 193 times.