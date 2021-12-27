Former Roma Marco Lanna is the new president of Sampdoria
GENOA – Marco Lanna is the new president of Sampdoria, the decision this evening during the continuation of the shareholders’ meeting which took place in Mestre in the studio of Gianluca Vidal. 53 years old, for many Sampdoria defender where he grew up in the youth sector: now for him a new adventure in the club that saw him protagonist from 1987 and until 1993 when he moved to Rome. In the magical season of the Scudetto obtained by the Sampdoria in 1991 he had been one of the most important players of the team making 26 appearances. Then he returned to Sampdoria in January 2002 to help out when the Ligurians were in Serie B: in total he wore the Sampdoria shirt 193 times.
Marco Lanna: “Sampdoria has always been in my heart”
“It is a great joy and a very strong emotion, my heart has always been Sampdoria“, he confessed to his friends. The shareholders’ meeting also defined the new board of directors where the presence of Antonio Romei stands out, the lawyer alongside Ferrero since the beginning of the Dorian adventure before being dismissed by the Roman businessman in February 2021 when Romei was vice president and member of the Board of Directors. And it was he who led the negotiations when there was the proposal of Gianluca Vialli’s group for the purchase of the club: an operation concluded with a black smoke for the evaluation of the company on Ferrero’s part, considered excessive.