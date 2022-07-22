Former Secretary of Education Julia Keleher released from prison

Washington D.C.. – Former Secretary of Education of Puerto Rico Julia Kelher He was released from Alderson prison in West Virginia today after serving six months in jail on corruption charges alleging conspiracy to commit fraud.

Keleher will now have to serve a year of house arrest.

“He goes home,” his lawyer told El Nuevo Día.former federal prosecutor María Domínguez, confirming that the official was released this morning from the Alderson prison, a minimum security prison that is about four and a half hours from Washington DC.

Keleher has been a resident of Pennsylvania.

The former Secretary of Education of the Ricardo Rosselló Nevares administration was found guilty of two charges of conspiring to commit fraud for having negotiated with a company the subcontracting of her assistant and having signed a letter in which she supported the expansion of a nearby street to the Padre Rufo school in Santurce, in exchange for a discount on the purchase of an apartment in the Ciudadela condominium.

In addition to the year of house arrest, Keleher must complete community service. He had also been fined $21,000.

Initially, Keleher faced 11 counts of conspiracy, wire fraud, bribery and identity theft, but the charges were limited to two counts of conspiracy to commit fraud, after the agreement with the District Attorney.

If an agreement had not been reached with the Prosecutor’s Office, the former Secretary of Education was exposed to 20 years in prison for the 11 charges that had been charged against her in July 2019.

Domínguez had indicated that former Secretary Keleher – who assumed the position in Education under a contract that guaranteed her an annual salary of over $200,000 after having supervised island issues in the United States Department of Education – should coordinate with the Probation Office Federal community services.

When Judge Pedro Delgado sentenced her last December, Keleher apologized for her actions.

In June 2018, Keleher agreed to purchase a two-bedroom apartment in the Ciudadela condominium in Santurce for $297,000. She didn’t buy it until December of that year. But, from June to August, it was agreed that she would pay only $1 a month for rent, and $1,500 a month until the purchase, which she never had to pay. It had also been agreed that he would be given a bonus of $12,000.

The transaction was signed by Ariel Gutiérrez Rodríguez, who pleaded guilty on May 18 for failing to report the commission of a crime as a real estate agent. Gutiérrez Rodríguez would be sentenced on August 2 in the Federal Court of San Juan.