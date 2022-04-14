Sports

Former soccer player Freddy Rincón dies at the age of 55

(CNN Spanish) — Colombia mourns one of its greatest idols, the protagonist of the team that returned the country to a World Cup after almost three decades. Former soccer player Freddy Rincón died this Thursday as a result of the injuries he suffered in the brutal accident that occurred days ago, according to the Imbanaco Grupo Quirónsalu Clinic, in the Colombian city of Cali.

Rincón was hospitalized in critical condition after suffering a serious car accident this Monday between a van and a bus.

The accident caused Rincón a severe head injury.

The mayor of Cali, Jorge Iván Ospina, decreed three days of mourning in the city for Rincón’s death.

“I want to express condolences, solidarity, accompaniment to Freddy’s family. The Mayor’s Office of Cali will decree three days of mourning starting tomorrow,” said Ospina, inviting the people of Cali to participate in the ex-soccer player’s funeral.

Freddy Rincón was one of the most important soccer players in Colombia.

In his career he played for Colombian, Brazilian and European clubs such as Napoli and Real Madrid. In addition, he was selected from Colombia from 1990 to 2001, during which time he participated in three World Cups.

