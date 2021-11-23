World

Former South Korean president and dictator Chun Doo-hwan has died at the age of 90

Photo of James Reno James Reno45 mins ago
0 22 1 minute read

Chun Doo-hwan, former general and president of South Korea from 1980 to 1988, died on Tuesday at the age of 90: he had been ill for some time and died at his home in Seoul, the capital of South Korea. Chun Doo-hwan took the power in 1979 with a coup, replacing Park Chung-hee, who himself came to power with a coup. He ruled the country as a dictator, with violence and repressing opposition and dissent.

Chun Doo-hwan closed the universities and the Parliament and violently repressed the great protests for democracy that followed the coup: tens of thousands of students were imprisoned and nearly 200 people were killed. He also had some political opponents arrested, including Kim Dae-jung, who was later released, became president and won the Nobel Peace Prize in 2000. Chun Doo-hwan started a “Social Purification” program, with which several people, including political dissidents, they were locked up in barracks and suffered various types of violence: hundreds of them died.

He lost the elections in 1987 (called after huge protests), was sentenced to death in 1996, but was later pardoned by Kim Dae-jung. During his reign, the South Korean economy grew considerably, but Chun always remained a deeply unpopular figure. He never regretted the violence that characterized his regime. AND died about a month after Roh Tae-Woo, president of South Korea from 1988 to 1993, who first was an ally of Chun but then opened up to democracy.

Source link

Photo of James Reno James Reno45 mins ago
0 22 1 minute read
Photo of James Reno

James Reno

Editor-in-Chief, James loves playing games and loves to write about them more. He knows a lot about entertainment because he has done a drama course. James loves writing, so he is our writer. email: james@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Trial in the Vatican, the defense speaks of “mutilated” evidence. The accusation: all correct

5 days ago

Belarus-Poland, it is a war on migrants. Michel: “Wall financed by the EU? Possible”. The Commission slows down. Borrell: “New sanctions ready”

2 weeks ago

History of the Ziesmann family, in lockdown in Austria: “Even the neighbors control us”

7 days ago

No! This is not a photo of a Palestinian girl injured by the fragments of a bomb

3 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button