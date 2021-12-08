Former Spandau Ballet voice Tony Hadley at Rossetti

On Wednesday 15 December, the former voice of Spandau Ballet will be in concert at the Rossetti in Trieste, where he will stage all the hits of the historic English band, the songs of his solo albums and re-interpretations of songs by his favorite artists such as Queen, The Killers and many others.

Born and raised in London, Tony Hadley thought his future lay in medicine until, as a boy, he won a singing competition and decided his calling was to sing… the rest is history! Tony led the legendary band Spandau Ballet which has had numerous global hit singles and albums, including, the epic Through the Barricades, international number one True, and the unofficial theme of London Olympics Gold, beloved songs. for generations all over the world.

Awarded a gold medal by the British Academy of Composers and Songwriters and an authentic musical icon of the 1980s, Tony Hadley has earned the accolade of being one of the greatest and most influential singers in the history of world pop music, still full of passion and urgency to communicate.

After two well-documented reunions, which spawned the critically acclaimed rockumentary film “Soulboys of the Western World”, Tony left Spandau Ballet for good, to return to his successful solo career, writing, recording and performing.

Tickets for the long-awaited and exclusive appointment are on sale on Ticketone.it, Vivaticket.it, in authorized sales points and at the ticket offices of the Rossetti Theater. The concert on December 15, 2021 in Trieste is organized by VignaPR and the Politeama Rossetti – Teatro Stabile del Friuli Venezia Giulia, in collaboration with Imarts. All information is available on the website www.vignapr.it and www.ilrossetti.it

As a solo artist, Tony has played all over the world with both his band and his swing bands and orchestras. In 2005 he was awarded a gold medal by the British Academy of Composers and Songwriters. 2007 saw him win a new legion of fans when he appeared as Billy Flynn in Chicago on the West End stage. In addition to his music, Tony also presents his radio show every Saturday night on Absolute Radio.

Tony also regularly does charities, performing and raising money for campaigns to fund medical research for sick children and degenerative conditions, and small personal charities where his name can help make a real difference. In 2015 Tony had the great privilege of being invited to Buckingham Palace to meet the Queen.

In 2016 he contributed to the soundtrack of the British film “Eddie The Eagle” with Hugh Jackman. 2017 saw Tony invited by actor Gary Oldman to perform at “Celebrating David Bowie” tribute concerts in London and Los Angeles, taking the stage alongside Sting and Simon Le Bon. Tony is very fond of Italy and has a very special relationship with our country: he duet with Caparezza in one of the most successful songs of the Apulian singer, in 2019 he was one of the guests of the Sanremo Festival in the evening of duets, alongside Arisa, and is often a guest of the main Italian television broadcasts, even a few weeks ago on the stage of the Verona Arena.