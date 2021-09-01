Former teenage prodigy Tye Sheridan lands in Venice and is a beautiful (beautiful) discovery

Photo credit: Axelle / Bauer-Griffin – Getty Images

The ex-teenager prodigy Tye Sheridan he is one who loves to forge ahead. Growing up in Texas, the son of a courier and the owner of a beauty salon, at 15 he made his debut by chance (“I only auditioned to tell friends that I had participated in the casting of a film”) with one of the greatest masters of contemporary cinema, Terrence Malick, in his film-poem The tree of life.

At the age of 17, at the Venice Film Festival, he was already winning the Marcello Mastroianni award for best emerging actor for Joe, alongside Nicolas Cage. And despite experiencing both the blockbuster, as Cyclops in the X-Men saga, and Steven Spielberg’s visionary fervor in Ready Player One, Tye remains fond of roles as a (ex) kid marked by the dysfunctional family. As in the thriller The Card Collector by Paul Schrader, who brings him back to the Lido tomorrow, where he grew up and can turn the game around: now he is plotting revenge against the army major who led his father to suicide.

Next stop: The tender bar, the new film by George Clooney. The teenage prodigy has become a man, you should keep your eyes open.