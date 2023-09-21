Former Trump aide Cassidy Hutchinson claims Rudy Giuliani molested her on the day of the Capitol attack

(CNN) — Donald Trump’s former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson claims in a new book that Rudy Giuliani touched her inappropriately during a rally that preceded the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Hutchinson, whose explosive testimony was key at last year’s public hearing of the select commission investigating the events of January 6, details her tenure in former President Donald Trump’s administration in her book, “Enough,” which will be published next week. . ,

CNN was able to confirm statements in the book, which were initially reported by The Guardian newspaper. Hutchinson – an assistant to then-Trump White House Secretary of State Mark Meadows – writes that Giuliani put his hands “under my jacket and then under my skirt” at the January 6 rally.

Giuliani political adviser Ted Goodman issued a statement calling Hutchinson’s claims “disgusting lies.”

Goodman said, “It is fair to ask Cassidy Hutchinson why she disclosed these allegations as part of the publicity campaign for the release of her book two and a half years ago.” “This is a disgusting lie against Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a man whose distinguished career in public service has included quelling mobs, cleaning up New York City, and consoling the nation after 9/11.”

The story of what happened on January 6

Hutchinson writes that the incident with Giuliani was witnessed by others, including John Eastman, a conservative lawyer who, like Giuliani, made false claims that the 2020 election was stolen from Trump.

The incident began when Giuliani claimed to have evidence of voter fraud, Hutchinson writes.

The corners of his mouth parted into a Cheshire cat grin. Hutchinson said, waving a stack of documents as he advanced toward me like a wolf approaching his prey.

“We have evidence. It’s all here. We’re going to make it.” Rudy wrapped an arm around my body, closing the space between us. I felt his stack of documents pressing into my lower back. I looked down and saw That his hand reached the hem of my jacket,” Hutchinson wrote.

“‘By the way,’ she said, touching the fabric, ‘I love the way this leather jacket looks on you.’ His hand slipped under my jacket, then under my skirt.”

“I felt his frozen fingers go up my thigh,” she said. “I lifted my chin. The whites of his eyes looked jaundiced. I glanced at John Eastman, who smiled sensually.

Referring to her then-boss Meadows, she added, “I fought the tension in my muscles and pulled away from Rudy’s grip… Filled with anger, I ran through the tent looking for Mark.”

Eastman’s attorney, Charles Burnham, categorically denied Hutchinson’s account and called the allegations “outrageous” in a statement to CNN.

Burnham’s statement said Eastman “does not recall ever meeting Ms. Hutchinson and did not know who she was until she gave public testimony before the House Select Committee in June 2022.”

Giuliani’s legal battle

Hutchinson’s claims come as Giuliani faces a number of legal problems, including millions of dollars in legal bills. The former New York City mayor is one of 18 people charged along with Trump in August by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis for their alleged role in an effort to interfere in the 2020 election results in Georgia. Giuliani had to post bail while awaiting trial.

Davidoff Hutcher & Citron, a law firm that has represented Giuliani in recent years, is also suing him, saying Giuliani paid only $214,000 of his total bill, leaving the firm $1.3 million. The debt was more than Rs.

Giuliani has also been found responsible for defaming two Georgia election workers who Giuliani says falsely accused them of voter fraud in 2020.

The Trump Political Action Committee recently paid Giuliani more than $300,000 that it owed to a data hosting company because it maintained access to some of his electronic data that he needed to produce in litigation. He also faces a fine of more than $100,000 for failing to answer parts of a 2020 election defamation lawsuit and is awaiting a jury trial on potentially significant damages in that case.

Trump has promoted fundraising activities for Giuliani’s legal defense fund.

With reporting from CNN’s Kara Scannell and Caitlin Polantz.