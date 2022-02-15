Former US President Donald Trump’s accounting firm said its financial statements are unreliable

On Monday, during the investigation conducted by the New York Attorney General into possible financial crimes of the Trump Organization, the company of former US President Donald Trump, a letter from Trump’s accounting firm, Mazars USA, was released: In the letter, the company declares that, considering the findings of the investigation, the financial statements published between 2011 and 2020 by the Trump Organization and compiled by Mazars itself are not to be considered reliable.

The auditing firm claims that the reports do not contain “material discrepancies”, but that given the “circumstances” they are no longer reliable: the documents were compiled on the basis of what was declared by the Trump Organization, and the investigations in New York (as well as than an internal investigation into Mazars itself) are revealing more and more evidence that Trump would have inflated the value of his properties for various economic benefits, including low-term loans and tax benefits. Mazars then broke off relations with the Trump family, as well as urging them to retract the statements contained in those documents.

The financial statements in question are at the center of two investigations into tax crimes against the Trump Organization: one conducted by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance, and one conducted by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who has long been trying to question former President Trump and his daughter Ivanka regarding the allegations at the center of the investigation. LTrump’s company is accused of manipulating the value of its properties and other assets to obtain favorable loans and tax relief. Among the possible accusations that could be arrived there is that of fraud.

