Hope Solo, the World Cup-winning and two-time Olympic gold medal-winning American soccer player, was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and resist arrest. (Photo: Greg Bartram-USA TODAY Sports)

World Cup-winning American soccer player Hope Solo was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and resisting arrest after the police detained her, with her two children in the car.

Solo, 40, was arrested in a Walmart parking lot in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on Thursday, reported TMZ.

the two times Olympic gold medalist was processed in the Forsyth County Jail on charges of driving while intoxicated, resisting arrest and misdemeanor child abuse.

Attorney Rich Nichols testified to TMZ He was just hoping he’d get a chance to defend himself against the charges.

“She wants everyone to know that her children are her lifewho was immediately released and is now at home with her family, who history is kinder than the charges suggest initials,” Nichols explained.

She only made 202 appearances for the United States women’s team between 2000 and 2016, with which she won the World Cup in 2015 and the championships of the 2008 and 2012 Olympics.

Known as a combative soccer player who regularly sparked controversyIt was only suspended by the United States Soccer Federation in 2016 after calling the selection of Sweden “a bunch of cowards”, after losing to them in a quarterfinal match at the World Cup that year.

She is only married to former Seattle Seahawks tight end Jerramy Stevens, with whom she has a pair of two-year-old twins.

it’s only been openly criticism against US Soccer throughout the US Women’s National Team’s legal battle to secure the pay equity compared to the men’s team.

Following the $24 million deal reached in February, Solo said he felt it was a failure.bleak and outrageous”.

In 2021, Solo claimed that her teammate Megan Rapinoe “almost” harassed her teammates to kneel during the national anthem.

She was arrested in 2014 in Seattle after allegedly attack his sister and his 17-year-old nephew.

The charges were dismissed after the boy and his mother, Solo’s half-sister, refused to cooperate with the police.

only received a warning from the US Anti-Doping Agency. in 2012 after giving positive for canrenonea prohibited substance.

She was allowed to participate in the Olympics that year, and the soccer player explained that the substance was contained in a drug prescribed for premenstrual purposes.

