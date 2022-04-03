Former USA goalkeeper Hope Solo arrested for driving while intoxicated, child abuse

The former goalkeeper of the United States soccer team, Hope Alonewas arrested after being found passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle in North Carolina with her 2-year-old twins in the car, according to police.

A police report said Solo was arrested Thursday in a Winston-Salem shopping center parking lot and charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, resisting arrest and misdemeanor child abuse. She has been released from jail and has a court date of June 28, the report stated.

MARK RALSTON/AFP via Getty Images

According to arrest reports, a passerby observed Solo passed out at the wheel for more than an hour with the engine running and two children in the back seat.

Officers who responded to the scene could smell alcohol, and the report said Solo refused a field sobriety test and had blood samples collected instead.

Rich Nichols, a Texas-based attorney representing Solo, released a statement Friday but did not respond to specific questions about the charges, saying his client would not respond either.

Get the most up-to-date topics in the world of women’s sports on our page, espnW.

“On the advice of her legal advisors, Hope cannot speak about this situation, but she wants everyone to know that her children are her life, that she was released immediately and is now home with her family, that the story is more understanding than the initial allegations suggest and she looks forward to her opportunity to defend herself against these charges,” Nichols said.

She was only kicked out of the national team after the 2016 Rio Olympics after calling the Swedish team players “cowards” for the defensive approach they took against the defending gold medalists, ending a career as a player that was laudable and also tainted by controversy.

She was suspended for 30 days in early 2015 after she and her husband Jeremy Stevens they were pulled over in a van owned by US Soccer and Stevens was charged with driving under the influence of alcohol. He was benched after he publicly questioned coach Greg Ryan’s decision to use brianna scurry as a starter against Brazil during the 2007 World Cup, comments many saw as disparaging Scurry.

Solo was also involved in an altercation with family members in 2014 that resulted in Solo’s arrest, though charges in that case were eventually dropped.

He only made 202 appearances for the national team, with 153 wins and an international record 102 shutouts. She won a Women’s World Cup title and two Olympic gold medals with the national team.

En route to the championship at the 2015 World Cup, she allowed just three goals in seven games with five shutouts. She was selected to the United States Soccer Hall of Fame in January. The induction ceremony is scheduled for May 21.

She only married Stevens, a former tight end with the Seattle Seahawks and Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in 2012. The couple has twins, Vittorio Genghis and Lozen Orianna Judith Stevens, born March 4, 2020.