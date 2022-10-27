Former Vice President of Colombia assured that the FARC operated in Ecuador under the authorization of Rafael Correa

To attack a FARC camp, Colombian military forces invaded Ecuadorian territory in 2008. The bombing of Angostura caused a diplomatic conflict between the two countries. The then president of Ecuador was Rafael Correa, who would have known about the incursion of the armed group in Ecuador, according to Francisco Santos, former vice president of Colombia. (Carlos Garcia/AFP/Getty Images)

Francis SaintsColombian journalist and politician, who served as deputy president of Colombia between 2002 and 2010, during the government period of Alvaro Uribe Velez He referred to the bombing of Angostura occurred on March 1, 2008 in Ecuadorian territory, which triggered a diplomatic crisis between Ecuador and Colombia, in addition to filing a lawsuit, for the first time brought by a state against another state, before the Organization of American States (OAS) and for the violations of the Human rights of the 22 guerrillas killed in the incursion, especially an Ecuadorian who was part of the camp of the Colombian Revolutionary Armed Forces (FARC).

In the recent interview with EcuavisaFrancisco Santos justified the measure and assured that it had to be carried out in this way, even violating the territorial space of a sovereign country because the one who ruled was Rafael Correa, president who refused to qualify the FARC as a terrorist organization. Santos assured that it was impossible to request the participation of the government of Ecuador because “the FARC were already under the authorization of (Rafael) Correa. Correa knew that the FARC were there (in Angostura). If we told Correa that we were going to bomb, then Correa warned them before. So there was no such possibility.”

During the attack, known militarily as Operation Phoenix and led by the Colombian Air Force in a jungle area called Angosturain the Ecuadorian province of Sucumbíos, the commander of the armed terrorist group, Edgar Devia aka Raul Reyes, in addition to 4 Mexican students from the Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). survived Lucia Morett who is currently wanted by Interpol for extradition purposes to Colombia. Later it was confirmed that Morett participated in the II Bolivarian Congress of political organizations related to the FARC held in Quito in February 2008, where the Mexican released a video about her links with the narco-terrorist organization.

Francisco Santos, former vice president of Colombia, assured that the invasion of Ecuadorian territory was a necessary measure. (AFP/file).

the then president Hugo Chavez of Venezuela and the dictator Daniel Ortega of Nicaragua They repudiated the military operation. Even Ortega sheltered Morett as a hero.

Victor Julio Suarez Rojasaliases Jorge Briceno Suarez or aliases jojoy monkeycommander of the Eastern Bloc and military chief of the FARC, confirmed in a video released in July 2009 that The FARC contributed to the electoral campaign that brought Rafael Correa to the presidency in 2006. President Correa attributed these statements by the high-ranking guerrilla leader to a right-wing attack against the progressive governments. Alias ​​Mono Jojoy was killed along with more than 20 guerrillas, during Operation Sodoma led by the Colombian Military Forces and the Colombian National Police, and which occurred between September 22 and 23, 2010 against the FARC, in the municipality of Macarena, in Colombia.

The former Colombian vice president, during his interview in Ecuavisa, accused former President Rafael Correa of ​​having dismantled the public force of Ecuador. “Correa destroyed all the institutions (Ecuadorian state security). That is the biggest problem that Ecuador has to fight against drug trafficking that is going to grow, which has an even bigger problem and that is that the Mexican (cartels) are involved.”

It may interest you: Ecuador only has 3 operational military aircraft and President Lasso suspects a pact between previous governments with drug trafficking

On the presumed dismantling of the institutionality in matters of public security, there was even a police protest on September 30, 2010 in Ecuador that took place against the Public Service Law approved by the National Assembly of Ecuador on August 11, 2010. The protests almost led to a coup.

The handshake and withering look that Rafael Correa, then president of Ecuador, gave Alvaro Uribe, his Colombian counterpart, became a symbol of Correismo to remember the Angostura attack. The scene happened at the Rio Summit in 2008.

Francisco Santos, who suffered a kidnapping in 1990 and an assassination attempt in 2000, assures that “unfortunately the president (Colombian Gustavo) Petro has a whole different strategy that is going to affect Ecuador. What Ecuador is going to experience is an earthquake if they don’t prepare nowIf they don’t understand that decisions have to be made now.”

It may interest you: Luis Lara, Minister of Defense of Ecuador: “We resume cooperation with the United States that was interrupted by the novels of the government of Rafael Correa”

When requested by the journalist Lenin Artieda of Ecuavisa To present evidence on the alleged links between the FARC and former President Rafael Correa, Santos stated that “we work very well with other governments. While one of the FARC leaders, Simon Trinity, was captured in Ecuador and extradited to Colombia and then extradited to the United States, that happened when there was cooperation between the police and the military (of the countries). But With President Correa that is over (…). The same thing happened to us with Chávez.”.

The statements provoked a crossing of messages in Twitter. While the former president Rafael Correa told former vice president Francis Saints “It is not studied for scoundrels either”, Santos replied “seriously, Mr. President, are you going to deny, as Chavez did and today the mobster Nicolas Maduro did, that the massive presence of the FARC was behind his back? Do not think us so naive. And of course we didn’t tell you because you immediately ran to tell the FARC.” Correa replied “for idiots, they don’t study either.”

KEEP READING:

They will install three police barracks in the Ecuadorian province of Esmeraldas

Neglected prisoners, burned corridors and bloody walls: this is the prison where a capo was murdered in Ecuador