Former Vice President of Ecuador Jorge Glas released from prison

When will there be a new vice president in Ecuador? 3:25

(CNN Spanish) – A judge on Saturday approved a writ of habeas corpus by former Ecuadorian Vice President Jorge Glas, who is serving an 8-year prison sentence for various corruption cases. Glas left around noon this Sunday (local time in Ecuador) from the Latacunga prison in the province of Cotopaxi in the highlands of Ecuador.

He had been confined there for more than 4 years.

Glas was guarded by the National Police and was received by supporters and sympathizers outside the prison center.

Glas’ attorney, Edison José Loaiza, said approval of the appeal is appropriate as Ecuador is experiencing a prison crisis, adding that Glas had to be temporarily transferred to another prison. Loaiza also described the former vice president’s state of health as a “serious health situation.” According to Loaiza, Glas could benefit from early release or serve the rest of his sentence in his house.

Correa, Glas and more, sentenced to prison for the Odebrecht case 2:08

The judge’s decision provoked an immediate reaction from Ecuadorian officials. A statement posted online from the office of Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso expressed “rejection and legal disagreement, as well as our concern about the abuse of constitutional actions.”

The State Attorney General’s Office also criticized the decision in a statement published on social networks and said that “different judges and national courts determined his criminal responsibility” regarding the former vice president.

Glas has been in prison since the end of 2017, but has always denied corruption charges and said he was sentenced without evidence. He has also declared himself a victim of political persecution.