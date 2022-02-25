Former Vice President of Guatemala Roberto Carpio Nicolle dies at 92 – Prensa Libre

Carpio Nicolle was Vice President during the mandate of Marco Vinicio Cerezo from 1986 to 1991; In addition, he was alternate president of the National Constituent Assembly that promulgated the current Political Constitution of the Republic between 1984 and 1985.

The former president of Guatemala (1986-1991), Roberto Carpio Nicolle, died this Thursday, February 24, at the age of 92, According to sources close to the family.

He was one of the constituents who helped design the electoral system that currently governs.

ANDhe president of the Constitutional Court, Roberto Molina Barreto, confirmed the death of Roberto Carpio Nicolle through an obituary published on the Court’s social networks, in which he expresses his solidarity with the professional’s family.

ANDVice President Guillermo Castillo Reyes also confirmed the death of the former president. Castillo published an obituary on behalf of the Vice Presidency of the Republic.

“Rest in peace, who was Vice President in my Government, my friend and companion of ideals, Roberto Carpio Nicolle. A tireless fighter for causes that remain fundamental: peace, democracy and integration. You were born Guatemalan, but you die Central American.” Former Guatemalan President Marco Vinicio Cerezo wrote on his Twitter account.

The causes of death have not been released by the family and the authorities.

