Former world boxing champion Vitali Klitschko says he will fight for Ukraine

Former world boxing champion Vitaly Klitschko it will not stand idly by as the Russian armed forces enter Ukraine in the face of limited resistance.

Klitschko wrote a message on Thursday decrying President Vladimir Putin’s actions that have sparked a crisis both in Ukraine and in economic sectors globally. The former boxer called for them to start “marches against imperialism.”

GMB EXCLUSIVE: ‘I don’t have another choice. I have to do that.’ The Mayor of Kyiv @Vitaliy_Klychko tells @richardgaisford that it is ‘already a bloody war’ and he is prepared to fight for his country. pic.twitter.com/KvoGP5f92C — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) February 24, 2022

“You can do something by mobilizing and organizing demonstrations. Make your voice heard. Make the voice of democracy heard. Let it be heard loud and clear that international law and democracy is under attack, that war is the worst enemy and life is sacred. It also pronounces that while solidarity is good, support is better. After all, who will be on duty after Ukraine?” she posted on social media.

Klitschko, who is the mayor of Kiev, said he will fight for his country to resist Russia’s advance.