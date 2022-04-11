Former world champion predicts Canelo Álvarez’s knockout against Gennady Golovkin

The Mexican seems to be the clear favorite if the trilogy is confirmed, mainly due to the age difference and his good physical condition.

The weekend was one of the most important of the year for the boxing world. Besides the return of Ryan Garcia after a long inactivity, one day before, the mythical Gennady Golovkin was imposed in Japan against the local, Ryouta Murata, by knocking him out in the eighth round in a fight in which the Kazakh went from minor to major despite some doubts. With the victory, he is outlined as one of the possible rivals of Saul Canelo Alvarez.

Speculation regarding completing the trilogy between Canelo Alvarez Y Gennady Golovkin They’ve been coming for a while, but they will intensify after the 40-year-old Kazakh’s victory against Ryouta Muratain a triumph that served to consecrate himself and write another chapter in his great career as a professional. Now, it will only be necessary to wait for the course of the weeks to see if the negotiations advance.

However, there are not a few voices that point to a possible disadvantage for Golovkin when facing Canelo Alvarez. At 40 years old, the Kazakh is no longer the same as before and this was seen in his victory against Murata. The former world champion gave his opinion: “Canelo is dominating at that weight, I see him knocking out late in that fight. Golovkin looked terrible at first, but he closed very well. He still has some power in his fists, but Canelo is on another level right now.”

Golovkin had a difficult start to the fight, and even at times he seemed somewhat tired. For that reason, Bradley considers that the Mexican boxer is a clear favorite: “He’s going to put pressure on him and he’s going to hit him everywhere. In condition he’s way ahead of Golovkin. If he doesn’t knock him out, he’s going to end up hurting him severely.”he insisted.

Canelo vs Golovkin, part three?

In case of a new confrontation, both boxers will complete the trilogy, since they were measured in two exciting fights. One in 2017, when it was so close that the jury determined a tie, although Golovkin was seen much more whole. Then, a year later, Canelo Álvarez prevailed by majority decision. Since that second fight, rumors of a third fight have not been lacking.