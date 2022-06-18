Former world number one Naomi Osaka withdraws from Wimbledon due to injury — Noticias en la Mira con Lourdes Mendoza

The former number one in world tennis Naomi Osaka announced this Saturday on Twitter that he will not play the Grand Slam tournament in Wimbledonwhich begins June 27, due to a persistent Achilles injury.

“My Achilles heel is not healed yet, so we will see each other next time,” the Japanese player wrote on her official account.

“We wish you a speedy healing and return to good health,” the tournament organizers wrote in another tweet in response to the one from Osaka.

Three weeks ago, the winner of four Grand Slam tournaments had hinted that she was hesitant to participate in Wimbledon, as it is an event that does not award WTA points, due to the exclusion of Russian and Belarusian players from the London competition.

“I have the impression that if I participate in Wimbledon, with no points at stake, the tournament becomes a bit of an exhibition event (…) I have not made my decision yet, but I am more inclined not to play, given the current circumstances, but that could change”, he had explained at a press conference after his elimination in the first round of Roland Garros.

“I have more and more the impression that the tournament resembles an exhibition. I just can’t go there 100%”, explained the 24-year-old player, who had fallen to 43rd position in the WTA ranking and had never reached the round of 16 on the London grass.

The WTA, like the ATP, which respectively manages the women’s and men’s circuits, announced that they will not distribute points at the London Grand Slam if it maintains its decision to exclude Russians and Belarusians, due to the conflict in Ukraine.

