Formia / Board of the mayor Gianluca Taddeo, here are all the names and proxies assigned

FORMIA – A single councilor who can boast significant administrative experience, many new faces catapulted into the council without ever having even been in the Council and therefore democratically elected and a new councilor of Forza Italia who, after having contributed heavily to the victory in the photo finish for only 38 rejected votes of the mayor Gianluca Taddeo, he must resign because he has learned that he is ineligible after being correctly candidate. It is photography that summarizes the composition of the Executive center right of the municipality of Formia which, after a laborious three weeks gestation, it will be presented this morning by the new mayor Gianluca Taddeo to the city council in its awaited and curious settlement meeting.

All regular or nearly so for the appointment a Deputy Mayor of Giovanni Valerio, the municipal spokesman of the Brothers of Italy who, after having actively spent himself during the electoral campaign alongside the candidate for mayor Taddeo, will be his main right-hand man holding the position of tourism delegate. This appointment summarizes the political victory of the lawyer Pasquale Cardillo Cupo which, thanks to his 608 personal preferences (the Fdi list has collected a total of 2027 allowing the election of three municipal councilors), allows to center the presidency of the city council and to allow the lawyer Valerio to become the “deputy” of the mayor Taddeo thus silencing the rest of Fdi Formiano. A mix of strategy and electoral calculation that can only externalize those who have to duel every day with the prosecutors of the ordinary prosecutors and the DDAs of half of Italy.

The real surprises concern the council. The civic list of the new mayor of Formia sends three councilors to the council: if the First citizen has decided to keep the very heavy delegation to town planning on an interim basis, the other two are two new faces in the political panorama of the city. The lawyer Chiara Avallone, originally from Gaeta, she is the sister-in-law of the legal historian of the multiple mayor Dem Sandro Bartolomeo, the lawyer Luca Scipione, is currently the first of the non-elected on the “Taddeo per Formia” list with 178 votes. The prediction that he could go to the Council by substituting another lawyer, Luigi Rossi, the lawyer from San Gimignano, was overturned, and could be predicted for a position in the council. The professional will continue to honor the electoral mandate while colleague Avallone will deal with Productive activities in the Forza Italia-Fdi council and four civic lists.

Considered close to the positions of the new mayor of Formia, he is the new owner of the keys to the municipality’s safes. Francesco Traversi, son of art, he was not personally involved in the electoral campaign that ended on October 18 with the narrow victory of Taddeo but is recognized as a valid professional in the accounting and financial sector and therefore will deal with Balance of a municipality that from this point of view has not enjoyed good health for years.

All confirmed for the return to the council for Eleonora Zangrillo, “Mrs Preferences” of Forza Italia with 430 personal votes. After four years, the entrepreneur will return to the third floor of the municipal building to take care of Public Works but representing a different political majority, center-right, compared to the one that had indicated it in 2013 after having supported the then mayor Dem Sandro Bartolomeo. An example of flexibility and self-denial to cultivate the noble sentiment “for the good of the city”. In the forecasts, the appointment as councilor for the Culture and Sport by another lawyer, Fabio Papa. President of the Public Works Commission in the administration of the mayor Paola Villa, Papa was the first of the non-elected members of the “Periferie al centro” list that sent Marco Bianchini to the council. For him it is a reconfirmation after the election which took place in June 2018. Pope in some ways will represent in the council another minor list of the mayor Taddeo, Formia Vinci, who has expressed only one elected councilor, Antonio Capraro.

There real and sensational surprise concerns the lieutenant of the Carabinieri Pietro De Meo: able to win 598 preferences that led to important hay in the electoral farmhouse of the mayor Taddeo, the non-commissioned officer he was in the process of joining the council with the meritorious delegation to social policies. But – surprise of the surprises – he will have to stay temporarily in the pits. He would have promoted, on a personal level, un urban planning dispute against the Municipality (which he should have represented) therefore remains out of the council for a correct question of opportunity. De Meo leaves room for his partner Rosita Nervino that – according to some rumors – he would resign when the supervotato of Forza Italia will have solved his incompatibility problems. De Meo will inevitably not be able to be part of the same City Council in the next five years. His election should not be validated to the great chagrin of his 598 voters.

Following this pattern with the launch of the first Giunta Taddeo, two subrogations are foreseen which, in fact, smile a lot at the regional leader of Forza Italia Pino Simeone. The first two non-elected Azzurri who will take the place of Eleonora Zangrillo and the ineligible Pietro de Meo are politically very close to him. The first is a historical face of Formia football: the former sporting director of Formia militant in Serie C / 2, Antonio Miele, and the very young Stefano Ciccolella, son of Erasmus, prepared councilor for Public Works in the last center-right council led by the late Senator Michele Forte in the 2008-2013 council.

A final note concerns the role of the senior counselor. The general secretary of the municipality, the lawyer Alessandro Izzi informed in the late evening of Friday the council leader of “Prima Formia” Antonio Di Rocco that it is up to him to preside over the meeting for the inauguration of the Council and not the most voted in absolute on 3 and 4 October last Tania Forte. The reason? It must be sought in a procedural and regulatory technicality. Di Rocco won more votes to be considered senior councilor. In the sense that the law for this role affirms to add personal votes with the overall votes of the membership list. And Di Rocco distanced the architect Forte with the embarrassing (politically speaking after the poisons, far from dormant, of the recent election campaign) to sit next to the new mayor Taddeo and to make room for the new prime minister Cardillo Cupo. Not even Steven Spielberg’s best screenwriter would have written the plot for this fantasy film… all Formian.