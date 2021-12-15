Formula 1 2022, the new single-seaters have already recovered the lost speed. The results of the end-of-season tests in Abu Dhabi

The Formula 1 season officially ended in the post-championship tests in Abu Dhabi, the next championship will restart on March 20 in Bahrain. The 2021 single-seaters, among the fastest and most technological ever, are retiring to give way to new machines with very different shapes and technical solutions. If the engine is the same (V6 hybrid, but that will also change in 2026), the wings, bottom and tires have been designed from scratch to favor close duels and eliminate the dirty air effect that now disturbs those who follow. On the track where Verstappen won the World Cup on the last lap against Hamilton, the teams tested the new 18-inch tires on prototypes (mule-cars) that simulate the behavior of the 2022 single-seaters for a long time. And from the results you can already understand a lot . Carlos Sainz’s impressions, after covering 151 laps (797 km): To be able to test these 18-inch tires for so long was very interesting. There are clear differences with the current ones but I would say that overall they are a product that goes in the right direction. From the sensations I experienced today I believe that for everyone it will be necessary to change certain aspects of driving style but after all we already knew that we would have to do this exercise for the cars that will be made available to us next year.