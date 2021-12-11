Formula 1, Abu Dhabi GP 2021 times: where to see F1 at Yas Marina on TV
Last act of the World Cup, on Sunday the title is assigned: who will win between Verstappen and Hamilton? Today the last pole of the season is awarded. All weekend as always live on Sky Sport F1 (channel 207) qualifying and race at 2 pm
VERSTAPPEN OR HAMILTON, WHO WILL BE CHAMPION?
Last act, reckoning, certainly a GP that we will not forget. Sunday will be awarded the title at the end of Abu Dhabi GP, with the ranking he sees Lewis Hamilton And Max Verstappen together with the command.
Yas Marina, how to follow the entire F1 weekend on Sky
The decisive weekend for the World 2021 is live on Sky Sport F1, Sky Sport Uno, TV8 and also on Sky Sport 4K. The final race of the 2021 Formula 1 season is also to be experienced on Sky Q (also visible on Sky Go) via satellite and on NOW – Sky’s streaming service – but also on the DTT. Don’t miss it “Raikkonen special”, a long interview with Mara Sangiorgio in which Kimi talks about himself on the eve of his farewell to F1.
Abu Dhabi GP program on Sky Sport F1
9.15 am: sprint race 1 F2
10.45 am: Paddock Live
11 am: free practice 3 F1
12.00: Paddock Live
1.15 pm: #skymotori
1.30 pm: Paddock Live
2 pm: F1 qualifying
3.15 pm: Paddock Live
3.40 pm: sprint race 2 F2
4.45pm: Paddock Live Show
9.55 am: Formula Race F2
12.30: Paddock Live
2 pm: F1 race
4 pm: Paddock Live
16.30: #skymotori
7 pm: Race Anatomy F1
With the same points, whoever finishes first will be champion. But Max …
To see Verstappen and Hamilton tied after the Grand Prix raced in Jeddah, Lewis had to win by also getting the quick ride, with Max second. The two arrive at Yas Marina to equal points and, therefore, it is obvious that whoever arrives in front will win the title. The Dutchman of Red Bull in “virtual advantage” for the higher number of wins (9 to 8); a fact to take into consideration if both did not score points in Abu Dhabi.