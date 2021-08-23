News

Formula 1 | Afghanistan, destroyed Hamilton supports Angelina Jolie and Malala Yousafzai

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The 2020 Formula 1 world champion, Lewis Hamilton, has always been very interested in the human and political affairs of the world. The Mercedes driver has chosen his own Instagram account to comment on the Afghanist’s current situation and also promote Angelina Jolie’s fundraiser:

“I am devastated by what is happening in the world. I’ve been away from the phone and the world in general for a few days to regenerate, I’m really upset. I know I’m late, but I wanted to share some options to support those who are suffering and need help right now. “ The Mercedes driver tagged the @malalafund account next to Malala Yousafzai, the Pakistani activist fighting for women’s civil rights.

Loading...
Advertisements

… CLICK HERE FOR ALL THE LATEST NEWS OF TODAY’S FORMULA 1!

F1-News.eu is the Formula 1 site of the TMW Network. On F1-News you will find all the most interesting news from the world of Formula 1 for a site practically 100% dedicated to this sport. Not only Ferrari, but also Mercedes, McLaren, Red Bull and all the other teams. The Gp live in writing, with all the interviews from Sky Sport but not only, also from Liberty Media. In advance, interviews from abroad and many “special” contents, news and details on which we like to work. Formula 1 is here. Follow it with us.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

870
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
694
News

Ethereum Classic outperformed Ethereum
678
News

Three promising projects under construction on Polkadot
520
News

What the 600 million bitcoin mega-theft teaches us: here’s how to defend yourself
519
News

Stellar XLM in the wake of Ripple while waiting for MoneyGram …
514
News

Ravencoin enjoys the escape of the miners from Ethereum: that’s why it goes up …
497
News

Bitcoin, fashion enters the world of cryptocurrencies with Philipp Plein- Corriere.it
458
News

Cardano SPO: Easy Staking Pool [EASY1]
437
News

Bitcoin and Ethereum regain momentum, Cardano overtakes Tether
428
News

Ripple dominates the sector thanks to agreements in Korea and news in the SEC process
To Top