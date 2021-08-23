Formula 1 | Afghanistan, destroyed Hamilton supports Angelina Jolie and Malala Yousafzai

The 2020 Formula 1 world champion, Lewis Hamilton, has always been very interested in the human and political affairs of the world. The Mercedes driver has chosen his own Instagram account to comment on the Afghanist’s current situation and also promote Angelina Jolie’s fundraiser:

“I am devastated by what is happening in the world. I’ve been away from the phone and the world in general for a few days to regenerate, I’m really upset. I know I’m late, but I wanted to share some options to support those who are suffering and need help right now. “ The Mercedes driver tagged the @malalafund account next to Malala Yousafzai, the Pakistani activist fighting for women’s civil rights.

