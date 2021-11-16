Formula 1, Alfa Romeo chooses the Chinese Zhou and unloads Giovinazzi: “Ruthless sport when money dictates the rules”

There will be no Italian drivers in F1 in 2022. Antonio Giovinazzi has to leave his wheel to the Chinese Guanyu Zhou. The Alfa Romeo Racing Orlen has announced the name of the driver who will join the Finnish Vallteri Bottas next season. The 22-year-old from Shanghai, winner of several races in the FIA ​​F2 championship, will make his debut in the opening round of the World Championship in Bahrain. “As the first Formula 1 driver from China, Zhou is a pioneer who will write a fundamental page in the history of motorsport in his country – writes the team -. His path towards Formula One is marked by dedication and commitment, with a future to be written, but with great confidence in his abilities and strong of the unshakable support of his family. Having already achieved success in all categories, Zhou, 22, has been in the crosshairs of many Formula 1 teams for some time. He finished second in the Italian F4 in 2015, before collecting race wins in the European F3 and F2, the series that represent the springboard for F1. 2021, in particular, was a turning point year for the driver, who is currently in second place in the F2 standings and is ready to challenge for the title in the last two rounds of the season in Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi ”. The Chinese driver in the standings is behind the Australian driver Oscar Piastri, hired by Renault Alpine. Zhou, in addition to the value on the track that he will have to demonstrate also in the world championship circus, guarantees the former Sauber team an important sponsorship, equal to about 30 million euros.

Giovinazzi: “F1 ruthless when money dictates the rules”

Antonio Giovinazzi’s reaction to the news can only be bitter. “Formula 1 is emotion, talent, car, risk, speed. But she also knows how to be ruthless, when money dictates the rules. I believe in the surprise of the unexpected result, of the small and big victories achieved thanks to one’s own means. And if this was my first photo on an F1, the last one has not yet been taken “: these are the words, entrusted to a post on Instagram, with a photo of him as a child driving a toy Ferrari, with to which the pilot from Martina Franca comments on the announcement of his farewell to Alfa Romeo at the end of the season. Giovinazzi leaves after three championships, 60 Grands Prix, with the best result in fifth place in the 2019 Brazilian Grand Prix. “I want to thank Antonio for being a brilliant ambassador for Formula 1 and Italy. He did a great job – says the president and CEO of Formula 1 Stefano Domenicali – and I hope we will see him again on the F1 grid in the future. I wish him the best and know that he will do well whatever he chooses to do ”.

The post on Instagram with which Giovinazzi commented on his departure from the Alfa Romeo team (ansa)

Vasseur: “Antonio away through no fault of his own”

“The right pronunciation is’ Giò, maybe this is easier for everyone. He is a good combination of various pillars: he is second in Formula 2, he can still win the championship and he has achieved very good wins this season. Then we must not hide that having a Chinese driver in the team is an excellent opportunity for the sponsors and for everyone in Formula 1 “, team principal Frédéric Vasseur admitted to Sky, speaking of the arrival of Zhou, who removed from the grid of the Circus the only Italian driver. “Antonio spent three seasons in Formula 1, it was a long collaboration and, from my point of view, also positive. Now we have to start a new path, with a new regulation. And this led to the decision to focus on Zhou. He had a nice improvement last season and we have to keep in mind that when he joined the team he had been two seasons without competing. The beginning of the collaboration was a bit difficult, but we kept him in the team and in the end his level of performance was good. Surely Zhou’s arrival is a combination of factors. And it doesn’t just have to do with Antonio, it’s definitely not his fault. Sure, we could have expected something better from him at times, but that goes for everyone. It applies to pilots and anyone else. Saying goodbye to a driver is never easy, especially in the case of Antonio, who has been part of the team for so long. We wish Antonio the best for his future after the 2021 season: before then, we still have three races to get good results together – concludes Vasseur – and finish the year in a great way ”.

Zhou: “My dream has come true”

Enthusiastic, and it could not be otherwise, the Asian driver. “I have always dreamed of climbing as high as possible in this sport that I am so passionate about – his comment – Now the dream has come true. It is a privilege for me to start my Formula 1 career with such an iconic team, which has introduced so many young talents to Formula 1 in the past. I feel ready to take up the great challenge that Formula 1 represents, the highest point to reach in my sport, alongside a world-renowned and established talent like Valtteri Bottas. I would like to thank the Alfa Romeo Racing Orlen team for this opportunity. Next year the goal will be to learn a lot and in the shortest possible time. Being the first Chinese driver in Formula 1 is a turning point in the history of motorsport in my country. I know that the expectations will be very high, but as always this will be the essential stimulus to improve myself and get more and more ”.