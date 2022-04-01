Formula 1 announces a night Grand Prix in Las Vegas

Forty years later, the city of Las Vegas (Nevada) will once again host a Formula 1 Grand Prix in the 2023 season, adding a third test in United States next to those of Miami and Austin.

“The race will take place on a Saturday night in November at the famous Las Vegas strippassing through some of the world’s most legendary venues, hotels and casinos,” the Formula 1 it’s a statement.

Las Vegas has already hosted two Grand Prix of Formula 1 in 1981 and 1982.

This designation is further evidence of the growing popularity of the Formula 1 on United Statesa country that already has the automobile competitions of IndyCar and Nascar.

in the calendar of Formula 1 will premiere this year Miami Grand Prix (May 8) while that of Austin (October 23) has been celebrated since 2012.

“This is an incredible time for Formula 1 and demonstrates the enormous appeal and growth of our sport with a third race in United States“, congratulated the general director of the competition, Stefano Domenicali.

“Las Vegas is a destination known throughout the world for its enthusiasm, its hospitality, its emotions and, of course, the famous Strip“, he underlined Domenicali in reference to the emblematic avenue full of hotels and casinos.

On Las Vegasthe pilots will complete 50 laps of a 6.12 km long night circuit, with 14 curves and three straights, reaching maximum speeds estimated at more than 342 km/h, according to the organizers.

The announcement of this new test comes when the calendar for the 2022 season already includes a record of 23 Grand Prix.

Although several of the races that are being held this year are still not guaranteed continuity in 2023 -especially the French GP-, Domenicali had advanced in early March that there is “potential to reach 24” Great prizes in a season.

Given the growing interest they receive, Domenicali He even said in an interview with Sky Sports that “there is the potential to reach 30” races.

According to the executive, “besides America, besides Chinathere is also potential to be in Africa soon”, where the last test dates back to 1993 in South Africa.

Currently the agreements govern the governance and the distribution of the income of the F1 limit the number of races per season to 24.

Audience Boom

With Asia and the Middle East, United States is currently one of the priority markets for the single-seater world championship, controlled by the American group Liberty Medium.

The group acquired the commercial rights to the competition in 2017, ending the 40-year reign of the British Bernie Ecclestone.

The arrival of a third United States Grand Prix in 2023 thus marks F1’s desire to establish itself in the land of IndyCar and Nascarwhere the Netflix-produced series ‘Formula 1: Drive to Survive’ has been a huge hit since its release in 2019.

The hearings of the Formula 1 They are also growing in the North American country. The 2021 season, with the frenetic pulse between the British Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) and the dutch Max Verstappen (Red Bull), attracted an average of 934,000 spectators per race, 54% more than in 2020.

In circuits, F1 Since 2016 there is already an American team, Hassand now Andretti Autosport it also aims to join the grid from 2024.

