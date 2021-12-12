Sports

Formula 1 | Article 48.12: what the point challenged by Toto Wolff says

Yellow split, let’s see in detail what the article challenged by Toto Wolff to take the victory of the World Cup says. It is 48.12: “If the Clerk of the Course considers it safe to do so, and sends the message” the lapped cars can now overtake “to all participants through the official system, any car that has been lapped by the leader will be able to overtake the leader of the group and the Safety Car. Unless the Clerk of the Course still considers the presence of the Safety Car necessary, once the last lapped car passes the leader, the Safety Car will return to the pits at the end of the following lap. If the Clerk of the Course considers the conditions of the track not suitable for overtaking, the message “overtaking will not be allowed” will be sent to all participants through the official system “. … CLICK HERE FOR ALL THE LATEST NEWS OF TODAY’S FORMULA 1!

